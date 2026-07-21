13 USC Trojans Turn Heads in Latest NFL Draft Ranking

The East-West Shrine Bowl has revealed their top 1,000 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2026-2027 college football season. After a thorough scouting process and consultation with college and NFL personnel, the East-West Shrine Bowl deemed these players as all-star game eligible and potential prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. Following the season, the bowl game will be held on Feb. 4, 2027 at AT&T Stadium.

This year, USC has 13 players ranked before the season. Compared to last year, the Trojans only had four players in the all-star game – Bishop Fitzgerald, Eric Gentry, Anthony Lucas and Lake McRee. As for USC’s history with the East-West Shrine Bowl, the program has 25 players on the Shriners All-Time Roster (1925-2025).

Jontez Williams: Cornerback, Redshirt-Senior

Oct 19, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates after his interception to seal the game against the UCF Knights at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones beat the Knights 38 to 35. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Joining the Trojans’ secondary is redshirt-senior Jontez Williams. At Iowa State (2023-2025), the veteran cornerback recorded a total of 67 tackles, five interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 19 games started.

Williams’ breakout season was in 2024, where he led the Cyclones in turnovers and tied for third in the Big 12 with four interceptions. He finished the year with 46 total tackles (23 solo) and five pass breakups. The performance earned him Second Team All-Big 12.

Kameryn Crawford: Defensive End, Junior

USC Trojans defensive line coach Skyler Jones and defensive end Kameryn Crawford | USC Trojans on SI

Kameryn Crawford has been a budding star for Southern Cal and is now ready to have a national limelight.

Last season, Crawford recorded 41 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a fumble recovery with a quarterback hurry while starting in eight games and appearing in all 13 games. Now Crawford will be a starter on the Trojans’ revamped defensive line. With a mix of veterans and blue chip underclassmen, Crawford can also be kept fresh throughout the year.

Braylan Shelby: Defensive End, Senior

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three seasons at Southern Cal, Braylan Shelby has recorded 75 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, an interception, a pass breakup, a forced fumble with a total of nine starts and 37 in-game appearances.

Now that Shelby is a veteran in the trenches, the Trojans will need a reliable pass rush, consistent production and leadership out of him in his final season.

Zuriah Fisher: Defensive End, Redshirt-Senior

Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) pursues Massachusetts quarterback Ahmad Haston in the second half of a NCAA football game against Massachusetts Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 63-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Penn State transfer is looking to boost his draft stock as he enters his final college football season.

Through four years, Zuriah Fisher recorded 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry while appearing in 35 games with 11 starts. He will now bring a valuable veteran presence to the Trojans defense.

Jide Abasiri: Defensive Tackle, Junior

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two seasons, Jide Abasiri has become one of the Trojans’ most promising players. In 2024, he started in 10 games as a true freshman. Last season, Abasiri totaled 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble through nine starts and 13 appearances.

With this level of production in the interior defensive line and impressive measurables, Abasiri has found himself on the early watchlist of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy Award.

Alex VanSumeren: Defensive Tackle, Redshirt-Senior

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alex VanSumeren is another defensive veteran the Trojans acquired through the transfer portal. After limited reps his freshman season and missing his entire sophomore campaign, the former Michian State Spartan bounced back in his redshirt-junior year (2024) with 16 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and pass breakup.

Last season, VanSumeren brought in 52 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a pass deflection. He will now compete for reps at Southern Cal.

Alani Noa: Guard, Senior

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) gets set against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC enters the 2026 season leading the Big Ten in returners, including all five returners on the offensive line. Alani Noa, who has 22 total starts in 29 games (12 at left guard, 10 at right), will be a key piece on the line.

Last season, Noa helped an injury-ridden line earn national ranks – No. 7 overall and No. 10 total offense. In the Big Ten, the unit was the No. 1 passing offense and finished No. 2 in total offense. Noa finished the year with All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Tobias Raymond: Guard, Redshirt-Junior

USC Trojans offensive lineman Tobias Raymond | USC Trojans on SI

One of the most accomplished returners on offense is Tobias Raymond. Through three seasons, Raymond has 14 starts (five at left tackle, seven at left guard, two at right tackle) and 28 in-game appearances.

Raymond’s valiant effort in 2025 earned him honors such as All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, the Fred Jacoby Sportsmanship Award and USC’s Bob Chandler Award due to his “athletic ability, academic scholarship and character on and off the field, including the individual’s leadership, courage, tenacity, discipline, loyalty and high standards of morals and values.”

Elijah Paige: Tackle, Redshirt-Junior

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Elijah Paige, who is a cornerstone of the Trojans’ offensive line, only appeared in seven games last season due to injury. Heading into his redshirt-junior year, Paige will have 25 appearances and 20 starts as a left tackle.

As a redshirt-freshman (2024), Paige was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American Team and was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He helped the Trojans' offensive line reach national accolades as well – No. 10 passing offense (291.9) and No. 23 total offense in the nation (437.2), No. 1 in total offense in the Big Ten.

Jayden Maiava: Quarterback, Redshirt-Senior

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawaii native and former UNLV Rebel is entering his second season under Lincoln Riley, which has been a good omen in Riley’s coaching history.

In Maiava’s first season as the full-time signal caller, he threw for 3,711 yards (fifth in the nation), 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and the second best quarterback-rating in the nation (89.9). He finished the year with honors such as All Big Ten Third Team, the 2025 Phil Steele All-Big Ten Third Team and the Pro Football Sports Network All-Big Ten Third Team. Maiava will enter the 2026 season as one of the top-50 players (Pro Football Focus) and other national rankings.

Waymond Jordan: Running Back,

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan was on pace for a breakout season last year, but injuries cut Jordan’s junior campaign to short. Through six games, the senior back rushed for 576 yards on 88 carries (6.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with 55 receiving yards.

This upcoming season, Jordan is an early Doak Walker Award candidate.

Christian Pierce: Safety, Senior

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Pierce’s first two seasons at Southern Cal (2023-2024), he mostly saw the field on special teams. Come 2025, he became an integral part of the Trojans’ secondary. In 13 games (nine starts), the senior safety recorded 64 total tackles (41 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

Terrell Anderson: Wide Receiver, Junior

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball past Duke Blue Devils saftey DaShawn Stone (8) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson was arguably the Trojans’ biggest acquisition in the offseason and continues to generate buzz throughout the spring session.

Prior to joining the Trojans, Anderson was emerging as the No. 1 option for the NC State Wolfpack. With limited reps in his freshman year (2024), Anderson was still able to appear in 13 games and rack up 158 yards and a score. During his sophomore campaign, brought in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

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