4-Star Recruit Danny Lang Is About To Commit And One Team Has Momentum

The USC Trojans will have an opportunity to land a commitment to their 2027 recruiting class with one of the top players available players in the 2027 recruiting cycle is set to make his commitment.

Four-star cornerback Danny Lang has been on the Trojans' radar for over two years and is now deciding between his three finalists in USC, Oregon, and Auburn on Wednesday, March 25.

How to watch Danny Lang's commitment live

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Lang will be making his commitment live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel at 6 p.m. According to 247Sports, Lang was going to make his commitment sometime during the summer, but opted to make his decision sooner.

All the momentum in Lang's recruitment has been pointing to USC. The Trojans are the heavy favorites to land Lang according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, who gives USC a 96 percent chance of landing him.

Making an early difference in the recruitment process

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only is he one of the top players in the California, but Lang is one of the top cornerbacks in the country. He is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 53 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. Lang is the second-highest ranked corner in the state with five-star cornerback Donte Wright ranked ahead of him. Wright has been a longtime Georgia commit.

Although his finalists came down to Auburn, Oregon, and USC, Lang held an eye-opening 28 offers. HIs three finalist were all among the first ten schools to offer him.

Currently, Lang is planning on making three official visits to his finalists. His first visit is set for June 5 with Auburn followed by a June 12 visit at USC. He will then officially visit Oregon on June 19. It will be interesting to see if Lang visits the other programs even after making his commitment.

The four-star cornerback made multiple visits to USC throughout this past season. With him playing at the nearby Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, the Trojans are more easily accessible than his other finalists.

A potentially big addition to USC's 2027 recruiting class

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Lang does end up pledging to USC, he would provide a big boost to their 2027 recruiting class. The No. 13 ranked class in the cycle, the Trojans have five commits. Lang would become the third-highest rated recruit in the Trojans' 2027 class if he sides with the in-state program.

Lang could join a defensive back class that is already looking like one of the best in the 2027 cycle. USC holds commitments from five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson and four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. The latter was a teammate of Lang's before transferring from Mater Dei to IMG Academy (FL.).

In addition to boosting USC's recruiting class, a commitment from Lang would reaffirm the Trojans' firm grip on in-state recruits. During their 2026 recruiting cycle, more than half of their signees hailed from California.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.