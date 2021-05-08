49ers GM John Lynch Sends Birthday Message to USC Legend Ronnie Lott

The All-Pro receives well wishes from his former team...

Ronnie Lott might just be considered USC and NFL royalty.

Which is why it's not surprising that his former teams reached out on his birthday to send their well wishes.

Lott played for the USC Trojans during his collegiate career and went on to become a first round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers. He was named All-Pro eight times, All-NFC six times, and All-AFC once. He was also named to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team.

- Here are various birthday messages for USC and NFL legend Ronnie Lott -

USC Football "Happy Birthday, Champ"

San Francisco 49ers "Happy birthday"

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch "Happy Birthday"

Ronnie Lott Himself "Thanks for the birthday wishes everybody! The only gift I want is for you to follow @AllStarsforKids and learn how we’re trying to disrupt the cycle of poverty and help young people. Have a blessed weekend."

Chairman and CEO, Cisco Chuck Robbins "Happy Birthday and thanks for all you are doing in our communities"

What is your favorite memory of Ronnie Lott? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

