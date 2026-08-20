49ers vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers have shared a joint practice this week, and now the two California teams will face off in Week 2 of the preseason. Both teams are hoping to become legitimate contenders in their respective conferences this regular season.

The coaches of both teams have announced that starters will be playing for at least a portion of this game, so let's handicap this game with that in mind.

49ers vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

49ers -1.5 (-105)

Chargers +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

49ers -130

Chargers +110

Total

OVER 38.5 (-110)

UNDER 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Chargers Preseason Week 2

Date: Thursday, August 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network, CBS LA, KPIX

49ers record: 0-1

Chargers record: 1-0

49ers vs. Chargers Preseason Betting Trends

Kyle Shanahan is 14-13-1 straight up and 15-12-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Jim Harbaugh is 14-10 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

49ers vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR - San Francisco 49ers

With Ricky Pearsall out for the season and Mike Evans battling an injury, you know there are going to be spots open in the 49ers' wide receiver room this season, and look for their second-round draft pick, De'Zhaun Stribling, to make a significant impact. The Ole Miss receiver impressed in the 49ers' first preseason game, hauling in seven receptions for 63 yards.

49ers vs. Chargers Prediction and Best Bet

With offensive starters playing at least a series in this game, I'm going to pass on betting on the spread and instead bet the OVER.

Both teams have plenty of talent on offense when their starters play, and the Chargers are coming off a game where they put up 27 points on a great Houston Texans defense.

The 49ers struggled offensively in their first game, but not only was Brock Purdy kept on the sideline, but backup quarterback Mac Jones also didn't play. With both those quarterbacks getting some reps in this game, expect San Francisco to put up some points.

I'll sit back and root for points in this all-California showdown.

Pick: OVER 38.5 (-110) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!