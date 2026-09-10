49ers vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 1 (How to Bet on Myles Garrett in Rams Debut)

Last night's NFL season opener was a perfect appetizer for the NFL season, and now we get to enjoy seconds tonight when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

You can find the odds and my best bet for the game in my full betting preview, and in this article, I'm going to key in on a few player props I like, including one on the Rams' new acquisition, Myles Garrett.

49ers vs. Rams Best Prop Bets

Mike Evans OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130) via FanDuel

Myles Garrett UNDER 0.8 Sacks (+104) via DraftKings

Matthew Stafford OVER 262.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM

Mike Evans OVER 3.5 Receptions (-130)

Not enough has been made of the 49ers acquiring Mike Evans this offseason. Sure, he's not the receiver he once was, but he's still an extremely effective target and will immediately become one of Brock Purdy's most reliable options. He had 30 receptions for 368 yards in eight games last season. We only need him to haul in four receptions in his 49ers debut for this bet to cash.

Myles Garrett UNDER 0.8 Sacks (+104)

Myles Garrett going to the Rams was the talk of the offseason, but I'm going to be the contrarian and fade him in his first start with his new team. Sure, he's coming off a record-breaking season, but in this Week 1 game, he has to face a 49ers team that had the fourth-lowest quarterback sacked rate in the NFL last year, allowing a sack on just 4.5% of quarterback dropbacks.

It's also worth noting that Aaron Donald won't be suiting up for the Rams in this game, which means the 49ers can focus on trying to take Garrett out of the game.

With his sacks total set at 0.8, he can still record half a sack and we'll cash this bet.

Matthew Stafford OVER 262.5 Passing Yards (-115)

The 49ers' biggest question mark heading into this season is their secondary, which ranked 25th in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA last season. We'll see if they did enough to improve in that area in the offseason, but I expect Matthew Stafford to have a strong performance in his 2026 opener.

He soared past this total in both games against the 49ers last season, throwing for a combined 669 yards in those two games. That's an encouraging sign ahead of this game.

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