7-on-7 Coach Opens Up About USC Cornerback Recruits Aaryn Washington, Danny Lang

South Florida Express has been one of the premier 7-on-7 programs in the country for a couple of decades, consistently pumping out college and NFL talent. They’re a national brand, and general manager Stefan Dirt, a former UCF cornerback, recruits the top prospects from across the country to play for SFE.

USC Trojans receiver Makai Lemon, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, helped kickstart a Southern California pipeline.

Some of the top defensive backs from Southern California in recent memory have come through SFE, including Alabama junior cornerback Zabien Brown and sophomore cornerback Dijon Lee, Penn State sophomore cornerback Daryus Dixson, Oregon junior safety Peyton Woodard and UCLA freshman cornerback CJ Lavender. And 2027 four-star USC cornerback commits Aaryn “J.O.” Washington and Danny Lang are next in line of an impressive lineage.

USC Lands a Pair of Elite Southern California Cornerbacks

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

Lang and Washington are two prized top 100 recruits in the Trojans 2027 class as the program pushes to continue building a fence around the state in recruiting and finish with a top five class for the second consecutive year.

“I think them going to SC is a great decision,” Dirt said. “That’s a representation of who Lincoln Riley is as a coach. It was a point in time where top kids in California wasn’t going to USC.”

The first thing that stood out to Dirt about the two Southern Cal commits was the fact that they came from Mater Dei, the same prestigious school in Orange County that produced Brown in the 2024 class, Dixson in the 2025 class and Lavender in the 2026 class.

Brown was a day one starter for Alabama and has been a standout player in the SEC each of the last two years. Dixon saw action in every game as a true freshman at Penn State, including a pair of starts and Lavender is shining early in spring practice for the Trojans crosstown rival.

Washington was USC's first commit in the 2027 class when he announced his pledge at the Navy All-American game in January.

"Great kid, yes sir, no sir, very passionate about the game. You’ll get the best out of him," Dirt said.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington is a track star, and he earned the nickname “J.O.” because he competed in the Junior Olympics. The four-star recruit will play his senior season at IMG Academy (Fla.) and Dirt says Washington has already adopted that Florida swagger in the way he moves. And in his second season with SFE, Dirt detailed where he’s seen Washington elevate his game.

“His confidence. A trait that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet for a cornerback," Dirt said. "Gotta have confidence and know how to control your emotions. Him just trusting himself more, trusting the technique. I feel like J.O. one of the most technically sound defensive backs in the 2027 class. That’s a kid that can compete anywhere. OT7 proved that.”

USC battled Oregon and Ohio State for Lang and ultimately landed a commitment in late March after a series of visits to campus that month. Lang is in his first season playing for South Florida Express.

“Long, he’s rangy. He’s a dog, he’s a family guy," Dirt said. "Lengthy kid that can play inside and out, can play over the top as well.” He’s a hell of a cover 3 corner, not too many people can beat him vertically. Kid don’t panic when the ball is in the air. It doesn’t show up on the stat sheet but that is a trait that people look for as coaches. How do you react when the ball is in there. Are you going to panic or you going to try and make a play on the ball.”

Washington and Lang are coached by some of the best playing for SFE. Former NFL All-Pro cornerback and 12-year veteran Samari Rolle is the defensive coordinator.

Playing for USC Cornerbacks Coach Trovon Reed

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

USC cornerbacks coach has established himself as one of the premier recruiters in college football. Lang mentioned Reed as the reason he chose the Trojans on the CBS Sports broadcast when he announced his pledge.

“They gonna fit well, T-Reed a great guy. He gonna feel good getting them two kids and it’s a great thing," Dirt said. "It’s not often you get some dogs from California to stay home. When you get a guy who isn’t from California but also has a dog mentality mindset at the position in T-Reed and you mix that in with some dogs from California. You get the best of both worlds.”

Evolution of Two USC Freshmen Receivers

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt played two seasons with Southern Florida Express. And similar to Washington, Dirt says Dixon-Wyatt benefited greatly from being in the program and being around a group of talented players from Florida.

Dirt referred to Dixon-Wyatt as a “silent assassin” when he first started playing for SFE. Over time Dixon-Wyatt became more vocal, and the Florida swagger rubbed off on him. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product was already incredibly talented player but added that extra edge to his game in the 7-on-7 circuit. Dirt compared Dixon-Wyatt to Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, who is expected to be the top receiver drafted in this year’s NFL Draft, but a faster version.

“Dog. Kayden always leaves with ‘How the hell did he come down with that?’ I like his catch radius, I think that’s one of his best traits,” Dirt said. “Kayden don’t drop a lot of balls. He rare. The kid works. It’s a spitting image of hard work, works. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is the one.”

Dixon-Wyatt drew rave reviews during the Trojans first week of spring practice and is someone that can make an immediate impact in the fall.

USC freshman receiver Boobie Feaster played for SFE when he was in the eighth grade. He caught attention of Dirt and college programs before he was in high school. And from there he blossomed. A three-time MaxPreps All-American in all three seasons in high school and helped DeSoto (Texas) win two state championships in three seasons.

“Boobie a freak. Boobie was like that at 13 years old," Dirt said. "That kid is put together, works hard, comes from a great family. The ball is in the air and he’s coming down with it. His catch radius is spectacular. It’s not just when he catches it, it’s what he does after he catches it.”