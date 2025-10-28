Analytics Predict USC Trojans' Remaining Schedule
The No. 23 USC Trojans will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The Trojans have a 5-2 record coming out of a bye week. To win out and potentially sneak into the playoff, USC will have to go through a difficult five-game stretch.
USC Favored In Saturday Night's Marquee Matchup Against Nebraska
The challenging five-game stretch for USC begins on Saturday night against the Cornhuskers under the lights in a "blackout" at Memorial Stadium.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), USC has a 71.6 percent chance of winning against the Cornhuskers on the road. The Trojans are also a 6.5-point favorite over Nebraska according to ESPN BET Sportbook.
In terms of USC's chances to win out, the Trojans are projected by ESPN's FPI to win 8.7 games and have 3.3 losses, which would likely put them at 9-3 to finish the regular season. The Trojans also have a 15.4 percent chance to make the playoff and a 10.1 percent chance to win the Big Ten. USC can improve those chances with a signature win against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday night.
USC's Chances of Winning Their Other Remaining Game of the Season
After playing Nebraska on the road, USC will play a Friday night game against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans have a 90.9 percent chance of winning against Northwestern. The Wildcats have been one of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten this season under third-year coach David Braun. Northwestern currently has a 5-3 record and played a tough close game against Nebraska on the road in week 9, losing 28-21.
In addition to USC's matchup against Northwestern at the Coliseum, the Trojans also have home games remaining against Iowa and UCLA. ESPN's FPI gives USC an 80.9 percent chance to win against the Hawkeyes. In their regular-season finale against their arch-rival, UCLA, the Trojans have a 92.8 percent chance of beating the Bruins for the second consecutive season.
The one game that the Trojans won't be favored to win in is their Nov. 22 matchup against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Eugene. USC has a 27.7 percent chance of pulling off the road upset against the Ducks.
Oregon has won three straight games against USC dating back to 2019. The most recent meeting between the Ducks and Trojans came in 2023, when Oregon won 36-27 at Autzen Stadium. While Oregon will likely be favored against the Trojans, USC's explosive offense is capable of going into Eugene and winning a high-scoring matchup against the Ducks.
A 9-3 finish to the season would be a step in the right direction for USC, but the goal for the Trojans and Lincoln Riley is to compete for a spot in the playoff. Saturday night's game will be crucial for Riley, as he's struggled to beat a quality team over the last two seasons at USC.
