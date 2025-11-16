AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Oklahoma, Georgia's Big Wins
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the margin for error is rapidly decreasing. The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide while the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs handled business against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns.
What will the AP Top 25 Poll look like after the pivotal SEC matchups? Staying in the conference, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies pulled off a historic comeback against South Carolina, needing 28 unanswered points to avoid the upset. After many analysts wanted to see Texas A&M ranked ahead of No. 2 Indiana, the Aggies can expect to stay put at No. 3 in the AP Poll.
The No. 17 USC Trojans beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-21 on rainy Saturday in Southern California, and the Trojans are still alive in both the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff hunt as a result. Stamping itself as a physical team in a physical conference, USC's defense shut out Iowa in the second half. Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon continued to shine, catching 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 13 Prediction
1. Ohio State (10-0)
2. Indiana (11-0)
3. Texas A&M (10-0)
4. Georgia (9-1)
5. Ole Miss (10-1)
6. Oregon (9-1)
7. Texas Tech (10-1)
8. Oklahoma (8-2)
9. Notre Dame (8-2)
10. BYU (9-1)
11. Alabama (8-2)
12. Vanderbilt (8-2)
13. Georgia Tech (9-1)
14. Utah (8-2)
15. Miami (8-2)
16. USC (8-2)
17. Texas (7-3)
18. Michigan (8-2)
19. Virginia (9-2)
20. Tennessee (7-3)
21. James Madison (9-1)
22. Tulane (8-2)
23. North Texas (9-1)
24. Missouri (7-3)
25. Louisville (7-3)
This article will be updated when the AP Top 25 Poll is released on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.
Biggest Rankings Questions
How far does Alabama fall, and how many spots does Oklahoma climb? Will the Sooners jump over No. 9 Notre Dame to become the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation? The Fighting Irish took an early lead against No. 23 Pittsburgh and never looked back, strengthening Notre Dame's case as a top-10 team.
How high will USC climb? The Trojans set themselves up with a key matchup against No. 7 Oregon on Saturday as the winner more than likely makes the CFP as the third team from the Big Ten. Will USC at Oregon be a top-15 game?
Where will Texas be ranked on Sunday? The Longhorns now have three losses, and some claim they have an outside shot of making the 12-team playoff.
MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From USC's Comeback Win vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Praises USC Receiver Makai Lemon In Rare Way
MORE: Questionable Facemask Penalty In Pivotal USC Game vs. Iowa
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
For teams that had relatively close calls, like No. 18 Michigan or No. 14 Georgia Tech, will they be knocked at all by AP voters?
Iowa fell unranked in the AP Poll after losing to Oregon, but the Hawkeyes remained in the top-25 of the CFP Selection Committee. Will there be any similar discrepancies after week 12? No. 19 Louisville lost to Clemson on Friday, and the Cardinals are at risk of dropping out of the AP Poll as a result.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 12
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Texas Tech
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia Tech
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. Louisville
20. Virginia
21. Tennessee
22. Cincinnati
23. Pittsburgh
24. James Madison
25. South Florida