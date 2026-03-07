Biggest Observations from USC Trojans' Third Spring Practice

LOS ANGELES - Several USC players expressed their excitement coming out of the locker room as the Trojans had their first padded practice on Friday, March 6.

The Trojans had several key recruiting targets on campus, which included Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang, who was back on campus for the second time this week. His teammate, 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele, a top 100 recruit, and several Mater Dei coaches were also at USC to watch practice.

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle and Oregon commit Drew Fielder made his way to campus Friday morning. The Trojans signed eight commits from the prestigious Trinity League conference in the 2026 cycle, which is more than they had the previous four cycles combines, and have their eyes set on continuing that trend in 2027.

Class of 2029 athlete Austin Miller is a name to get familiar with. The Bellflower (Calif.) product and first team Max Preps Freshman All-American already holds a dozen offers and will return to USC next Friday, March 13.

Four-star receiver signee Boobie Feaster was on campus. Originally, a 2027 recruit, Feaster will enroll in the summer. And it's not the first time he's been at USC this semester. The viewing portion of practice was very brief, but here are some takeaways.

Offensive Observations From Day Three

USC opened up practice with the entire team, except the quarterbacks, working on punt technique. Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler is in his first season with the Trojans and continues to emphasize teaching technique. Every coach is involved with coaching up special teams, even Lincoln Riley, who came over to talk with freshman receiver Luc Weaver during the drills.

The quarterbacks worked on pocket on their pocket mobility with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard on a separate field, before moving to routes on air. Freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux is very comfortable catching the football from different alignments. He has certainly added muscle since arriving at USC and provides excellent depth in the room.

Running backs coach Anthony Jones raved about freshman Shahn Alston's work ethic in the weight room during his presser last month and it shows. Alston has a massive lower body and is built like a tank. The Trojans have him listed at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds.

Defensive Observations from Day Three

The cornerbacks worked on a Cover 2 jam and sink drill with coach Trovon Reed during individual. Redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams has been at the front of line all week after starting 11 games last season. Freshman cornerback Brandon Lockhart is extremely long with his 6-foot-2 frame.

Reed praised redshirt freshman RJ Sermon's ability be coachable on the field. Sermons is a name to keep an eye on in the cornerback battle.

Intel from First Padded Practice

One source mentioned several freshmen that stood out on the first day in pads, including Redeaux, defensive end Luke Wafle, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui, receiver Trent Mosley and interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay. It was very clear before they even stepped on campus, USC wasn't bringing in an ordinary group of freshmen, they're alphas.

Wafle was rated as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle according to Rivals. His physical stature alone is impressive at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. The New Jersey native has the potential to be more than just a great freshman. Topui is massive on the interior defensive front at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. The Mater Dei product is powerful but equally quick off the snap and with his movements.

Mosley is a dynamic athlete that USC will certainly want to get the ball to in space. But he’s more than just a gadget player and can fill the void left by Makai Lemon in the slot. Redeaux has juice. The four-star back has excellent short area quickness and a burst in the open field.

The source also pointed to redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham and what he could mean for the Trojans defensive back. It’s been noted all week, but Graham is noticeably bigger this spring than last season.

USC players have spoken this week about the intensity and benefits of workouts this winter under strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, and it reflects in the young defensive back. Graham showed an upwards trajectory as he stepped into a starting role for the final few games of the season at nickel.

Former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn spoke highly about his football IQ and new safeties coach Paul Gonzales and nickels coach Sam Carter have continued put an emphasis on the mental side of the game and harping on the little details with Graham.