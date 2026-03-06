USC Trojans Hosting Potentially Game-Changing Recruit

Cherry Creek (Colo.) four-star interior offensive line recruit Jackson Roper is set to make his first trip to USC on Saturday, March 7 as the Trojans wrap up their first week of spring practice.

The Trojans offered Roper in earlier February and will kickoff a very busy spring itinerary for the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 1 ranked player in Colorado, according to 247Sports.

USC Establishing Colorado Pipeline

Roper is making his first trip to Los Angeles but he will see some familiar faces. He played against freshman tight end Mark Bowman, and offensive linemen Breck Kolojay and Kannon Smith in youth football.

Roper grew up playing baseball with Smith and has been training for years with Kolojay at Six Zero Academy in Colorado when the Trojans freshman offensive lineman was back home from IMG Academy (Fla.). And although they didn’t play together, Roper comes from the same high school that produced redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Hayden Treter.

He will get an up-close look at offensive line coach Zach Hanson. The four-star recruit has acknowledged that seeing those guys from Colorado at USC could have an impact on his own recruitment.

“You’re trying to find the best decision for me as a player but it’s huge especially if those guys are going and having success,” Roper said. “You see guys from the same area, who have grown up the same way and the coaches are believing in them and they’re doing great, it has a huge impact."

“I love those guys and it’s gives you a key into the program about what is it really like here? What are the coaches like? How is it run? Ask those guys if they like it and what’s their experience been, rather than a guy you don’t know on the team for input. You already have a relationship with a guy who’s there," he continued.

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Roper is highly coveted across the country. In addition to having an official visit with the Trojans scheduled for May 29-31, he has also set official visits with Colorado, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

“One of the things I'm looking for is a great, family, brotherhood aspect,” Roper said. “That's what I want. That's the first thing I tell all these coaches. I come from a great family. I love my family. I love people I've been around. I've always surrounded myself with the best people to give me the best opportunity to be who I want to be, and that's really what I'm looking for."

The Trojans are starting to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle. USC holds four commitments in Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, Chapparal (Calif.) four-star receiver Eli Woodard and Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

After signing 35 recruits in the 2026 class, USC is going to sign a much smaller class in this cycle. It’ll be roughly 18-20 recruits.

The Trojans had two other big 2027 targets on campus Friday in Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang and Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle and Oregon commit Drew Fielder.