Seven Intriguing Returning Players to Watch for USC This Spring

Spring practice for the USC Trojans is upon us. USC is set to begin on Tuesday, March 3 and conclude on April 4.

Over the course of 15 practices, here are six intriguing returning players to keep an eye on.

Jaydn Walker, Linebacker

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) and offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) hold up a “V” to fans after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After missing almost the entirety of his freshman season, linebacker Jadyn Walker saw action in all 13 games, including five starts in 2025. Last season was his first taste at college football. He showed flashes of what good be a very good linebacker in the Big Ten.

He is the heavy favorite to be a full-time starter in 2026 alongside fellow 2024 recruit and Michigan native, junior Desman Stephens. Both are entering their third year with the program and linebacker is a position group the Trojans need to have more consistency at, if they want to take the next step as a defense.

The Trojans made big changes to its defensive staff, which included hiring defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, special teams coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Ekeler and promoting AJ Howard to outside linebackers coach. Rob Ryan, who coached linebackers the last season is going to remain on the staff.

Marquis Gallegos, Safety

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Redshirt sophomore safety Marquis Gallegos was also a member of the 2024 class. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product was primarily a special teams contributor this past season. He’s a hyper active player that only knows how to play the game at one speed.

USC is already thin at safety. And with starter Christian Piece is expected to be out the entirety of spring practice while he recovers from shoulder surgery, Gallegos will get a ton of reps over the course of 15 practices and have the opportunity to compete for a larger role in 2026.

Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Waymond Jordan was the Trojans leading rusher until an ankle injury in early October cost the former No. 1 ranked JUCO running back the rest of the season. Instead of rushing him back, USC was extremely cautious with his recovery.

Jordan went through pregame warmups against UCLA in the regular season finale and the Alamo Bowl a month later but did not play in either game. The Florida native was an instant star for USC last season. This spring is about gearing up him to be a two-headed monster with King Miller in the backfield next season.

Kameryn Crawford, Defensive End

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC is in desperate need of a dominant pass rusher. And one of the first names that comes to mind is defensive end Kameryn Crawford, a former top 100 recruit in 2024 cycle, and is entering his third season with the program.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Georgia native flashed his natural pass rush ability, finishing first on the team in sacks. But he needs to become that pass rusher the Trojans have been missing since Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu led the FBS in sacks and was named a unanimous All-American in 2022 as a Trojan.

Crawford has all of the physical tools. He needs to continue working on finding consistent pass rush moves to get closer to a double-digit sack total. He’s a solid run defender, particularly at setting the edge but Crawford needs to put it all together in 2026.

Marcelles Williams, Cornerback

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After working as reserve the first two weeks, cornerback Marcelles Williams started the final 11 games of the season. His confidence grew as the season progressed under the tutelage of cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and was vital the Trojans success on defense the final month of the season.

Williams will have some tough competition to hold onto his starting spot with a combination of transfer portal additions, players returning from injuries and a plethora of talented young players. But him holding onto the starting position would bode well for the Trojans.

One, he is experienced now, with a full season under his belt. Two, it would mean the St. John Bosco (Calif.) defender made a major leap as a redshirt sophomore. With all of the talent in the room, he wouldn't stay in the starting lineup if he didn't.

Jide Abasiri, Defensive Lineman

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s becoming a common theme. Defensive lineman Jide Abasiri is another member of the 2024 recruiting class. But it’s what USC wants as a program for a recruiting class to become upperclassmen together and player development to show up as they have become veterans in the program.

Abasiri is one of the freakish athletes on the team with his athleticism and pure strength. The interior defensive line finished third on the teams in sacks last season. Creating pressure in the quarterbacks is huge but the Trojans also need Abasiri to be a consistent run defender.

Tucker Ashcraft, Tight End

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He's not a returning Trojan, but USC added Wisconsin transfer tight end Tucker Ashcroft during the singular transfer portal window in January. Ashcraft has appeared in 29 games, including six starts for the Badgers over the past three seasons.

Ashcraft has the most experience in a new-look tight ends room that features five-star freshman Mark Bowman and four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end. Redshirt freshman Nela Tupou saw an increased role at the end of last season.