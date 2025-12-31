Three Biggest Takeaways From USC's Stunning Overtime Loss vs. TCU

The No. 16 USC Trojans went an entire 2025 regular season schedule without seeing one of their games go to overtime. The Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs needed overtime to decide a winner, and the USC fans who traveled to San Antonio in hopes of seeing a third straight Trojans bowl win filed out of the Alamodome in San Antonio with their hearts shattered.

The Trojans lost a 30-27 overtime heartbreaker as TCU running back Jeremy Payne shook off three USC defenders, scoring a touchdown on a 3rd and 20 conversion to seal the Horned Frogs' first win in the Alamo Bowl since 2016. USC finishes the season with a 9-4 overall record, following the loss to TCU, and coach Lincoln Riley now falls to 2-2 in bowl games with the Trojans. Here are the three biggest takeaways from USC’s stunning Alamo Bowl overtime finish against TCU.

Ken Seals' Fourth-Quarter Comeback Highlights Stunning Alamo Bowl

When TCU starting quarterback Josh Hoover entered his name in the transfer portal following the regular season, the Horned Frog' offense rallied around backup Ken Seals for the Alamo Bowl matchup against USC.

Seals entered the Alamo Bowl matchup having thrown just four completions for 24 yards this season as a backup quarterback. With the Alamo Bowl being his final game with the Horned Frogs, Seals guided TCU to a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback, which led to an overtime win.

Seals finished the game throwing for 258 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 29-of-40 passing in the Alamo Bowl win, and ended his career with the Horned Frogs in remarkable fashion. Seals led TCU on long offensive drives throughout the game, including the one to force overtime.

USC’s Defense Struggles Down the Stretch

TCU quarterback Ken Seals' throws to wide receiver Eric McAlister throughout the game were successful against USC, especially when the Trojans were in zone coverage. Just 24 hours before kickoff, USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn announced he was leaving to become the DC for his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

While USC’s defense made crucial plays throughout the game, including in the third quarter and in overtime, Lynn’s absence was felt in big moments down the stretch. USC’s co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson called plays for the Trojans in the Alamo Bowl.

TCU’s defense made crucial plays on defense down the stretch, which was ultimately the difference in the game. The Horned Frogs forced USC to kick a field goal when they had a first and goal at the two-yard line during the Trojans' first possession in overtime, which was ultimately a deciding factor in the game.

Jayden Maiava’s Interceptions Prove Costly For USC

While USC quarterback Jayden Maiava made great plays throughout the game for the Trojans, his two interceptions came in critical moments. Both of Maiava’s interceptions came on promising drives for the Trojans in the first half, with one of them leading to a TCU touchdown on their offensive possession following the turnover.

Throughout the season, Maiava has been consistent for the Trojans. The games, however, in which he has thrown multiple interceptions, including the Alamo Bowl matchup against the Horned Frogs, have led to a USC loss. This was also present in USC's two major regular-season losses on the road to No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 5 Oregon.

Despite the two interceptions, Maiava made critical big pass plays to wide receivers Jaden Richardson and Tanook Hines. Maiava finished the game throwing for 280 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 18-of-30 passing in the loss.

