USC Trojans Breakout Candidates Following NFL Draft, Transfer Portal Departures

Last season, receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane had big-time performances in the USC Trojans comeback victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. With three of their top six receivers in the transfer portal, Lemon and Lane played almost the entirety of the game, setting the stage for them in 2025.

USC will close out the season with a matchup against TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. Who are some players that could have an opportunity to build some momentum heading into next season.

Wide Receivers Zacharyus Williams and Corey Simms

Lemon and Lane are headed off to the NFL, so, the Trojans will need some new receivers to step up in their place for quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is bypassing the draft and heading back to school in 2026.

Zacharyus Williams has been limited to just four games in 2025 because of an injury that cost him two months of the season. But it does mean the sophomore receiver can play in the bowl game and still use a redshirt.

Williams returned to game action against Oregon on Nov. 22 and played each of the final two games. The Utah transfer has been able to ease himself back into game action but will be counted on heavily in the bowl game.

After taking part in spring practice, Simms was expected to carve out a role on offense. Instead, it was a different freshman receiver, Tanook Hines, who earned a starting position coming out of fall camp.

Simms has played in all 12 games this season, but primarily as a special teams player. The former four-star recruit has not played an offensive snap since week 4 against Michigan State.

The freshman receiver can start making a case for himself to have an important role heading next season with a loaded receiver class joining the program in 2026.

Linebacker Jadyn Walker

After a shoulder injury sideline him for almost the entirety of his first season, redshirt freshman linebacker Jadyn Walker returned in 2025 was a key contributor for D’Anton Lynn’s defense.

Walker was the starting WILL linebacker whenever the Trojans went with a 4-3 defense, instead of their traditional 4-2-5 defense. Otherwise, he served as the backup to Desman Stephens and Eric Gentry at the two inside linebacker positions.

Gentry is headed off to the NFL and Walker is most likely to have a career-high in snaps against TCU. Walker drew rave reviews from the coaching staff heading into the season and will have the chance to put it on display in a starting role.

Tight End Taniela ‘Nela’ Tupou

USC coach Lincoln Riley has utilized the tight end position more this season than any other year since he became the Trojans head coach four years ago.

Lake McRee and Walker Lyons were a big part of the offense but both will be moving on next season. McRee is entering the NFL Draft and Lyons will enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

Taniela ‘Nela’ Tupou appeared in the four games this season. But against UCLA he served as the Trojans third tight end, taking his first offensive snaps since the season opener. The staff has been impressed with Tupou's progression and is a prime candidate to be the leading tight end for the bowl game.

The Folsom (Calif.) product was a late add to USC’s 2025 class, flipping his commitment from Utah to the Trojans a week before Signing Day in December.

The bowl game is the perfect opportunity for Tupou to show his skillset in a live game before five-star tight end Mark Bowman and Josiah Jeffserson, the No. 1 rated JUCO tight end, arrive in the coming weeks.

Safety Marquis Gallegos

With Kamari Ramsey entering the NFL Draft and All-American Bishop Fitzgerald suffering a lower body injury and in his final year of eligibility anyway, the safety position has gotten very thin.

Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher were the Trojans two safeties for the final two and a half games of the season. Redshirt freshman Marquis Gallegos played his first defensive snaps since week 2 in the season finale but was a key special teams contributor this season.

Safety is very likely a position USC addresses in the portal but Gallegos can start building some momentum to be part of the safety rotation next season, the way Pierce did in the Trojans bowl game last season.

Defensive End Jadyn Ramos

Anthony Lucas is out for this game and out of eligibility. Devan Thompkins, who was a starting interior defensive lineman and backup defensive end will enter the portal. Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby will be the starting defensive ends, but similar to safety, it’s very thin after them.

Jadyn Ramos was added to the Trojans 2025 class during National Signing Day in February and enrolled in the summer. USC was much higher on the three-star prospect than what recruiting sites had him rated.

The Texas native made some noise during the team’s scrimmage inside the Coliseum in fall camp and was virtually unblockable coming off the edge.

The problem for Ramos is he was only listed at 220 pounds to go with his 6-foot-5 frame. Ramos has not played since week 2 and spent his freshman season on the scout team. However, he was added to the depth chart in November. Ramos will be counted on to provide depth on the defensive front against TCU.

