USC Trojans Defensive Back Clarifies Injury Status Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

The USC Trojans lost cornerback Prophet Brown to an injury during fall camp, which caused him to miss all but one game this season. Brown said on social media that he won't be playing in the Alamo Bowl, but confirmed his return to USC for next season.
Gabriel Duarte|
Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before the season even started, the USC Trojans suffered a key loss to their defensive secondary when cornerback Prophet Brown suffered a non-contact injury that cost him most of the season. His lone appearance this season came in the Nov. 1 win vs. Nebraska.

Brown has been an active participant in the Trojans' practices leading up to the Alamo Bowl, leaving fans wondering if he was going to play vs. TCU. However, he cleared the air on social media by announcing he won't be playing in the bowl game, but he did also re-affirm that he will be returning for his sixth and final season next year.

Prophet Brown Healing Up

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's been a long season of rehab and recovery for Brown. Although seeing him out on the practice field is a promising sign considering he was out for nearly the whole season, it's the right choice for Brown to sit out and continue to recover.

The Alamo Bowl is one of the more historical non-College Football Playoff bowl games and usually has great matchups. This year is no different, and while Brown would be a boost to the Trojans' chances of winning the game, there is a bigger picture at hand for the soon to be sixth-year senior.

Current Look At USC's Depth Chart

Needless to say, it will be a crowded room next year.
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Apart from the absence of Kamari Ramsey, the Trojans aren't going to make many changes in the secondary.

DeCarlos Nicholson and Marcelles Williams will be making their final start together as the Trojans' starting cornerback duo as the former's eligibility expires after the season.

Christian Pierce will be starting alongside Kennedy Urlacher at safety. Urlacher will be filling in for Ramsey, who has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and is expected to be among the top safeties taken.

At nickelback, Alex Graham is expected to see a majority of the snaps. He missed a lot of time this season due to injury and as a result redshirted this season to keep his year of eligibility.


Projecting Brown's Role For 2026

USC
Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp. | Teddy King, USC Trojans On Si

Brown is shaping up to be a big piece to USC's secondary next season, whether that be as a boundary corner or as a nickelback. Considering he was heavily in the mix to start for USC prior to the injury he sustained, Brown will find a way to contribute in 2026.

USC signed six defensive backs to their 2026 recruiting class. On top of the incoming talent, the Trojans are returning some quality pieces like Pierce, Williams, and Urlacher. That is not counting any potential transfers USC might brings in. Needless to say, it will be a crowded room next year.

However, USC decided to re-sign Brown for a reason. They view him as someone who could make an impact on the field.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

