What TCU Is Saying About USC’s Offense Before Alamo Bowl

The USC Trojans are set to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Members of the Horned Frogs spoke to the media on Saturday about the Trojans.

TCU Preparing For USC’s “Well Balanced Offense”

TCU defensive coordinator Andy Avalos took the podium along with some of his defensive players including linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Elarms-Orr was asked about the challenges the USC offense presents.

“I think the biggest challenges will be defending their tight ends and the receivers. I think they have very skilled players over there, but I feel like we got very skilled players as well,” Elarms-Orr. “It all kind of starts in practice, if we have really good practices, keep training, keep working hard, I think it will show up in the game.”

Avalos then talked about what he has seen from this explosive Trojans offense that has averaged 36.5 points per game this season.

“They do a tremendous job building a run game and a pass game that work well together. Pass game and their play actions off of their run game,” Avalos said. “You know if you’ve studied them or watched them throughout the course of the year, you’re going to see that they got a very good vertical pass game…They’re a well balanced offense.”

TCU Back In Alamo Bowl

USC will be playing their first Alamo Bowl in program history when they kick off against the Horned Frogs. TCU has played in a few Alamo Bowls. Their 2015 Alamo Bowl win one was one of the most famous Alamo Bowls in history as the Horned Frogs overcame a 31-0 second half deficit to defeat the Oregon Ducks 47-41 in overtime.

USC and TCU have played each other five times before; with USC trailing in the series 2-3. The last time they played was in 1998, when the Horned Frogs won 28-19 in the Sun Bowl.

In 2025, TCU finished the regular season with a record of 8-4. USC on the other hand was 9-3 this season.

Trojans' Offense Down Top Weapons

The USC Trojans offense will be down their two best wideouts in the Alamo Bowl. Wide receivers' Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane both declared for the 2026 NFL Draft earlier this month and will not suit up.

This will be a big loss for the USC aerial attack. Lemon was arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country this season, hauling in 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He was top 10 in the nation in all three of these categories, which propelled him to winning the Biletnikoff Award.

Lane was the team's second leading receiver with 49 receptions for 745 yards and four receiving touchdowns.