USC Behind Four Big Ten Teams in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings
The USC Trojans enter the 2026 college football season fresh of a 9-4 2025. USC went 9-3 in the regular season including 7-2 in conference play, finishing in 4th place in the Big Ten. Where is USC projected to be in a way-too-early top 25 ranking for next season?
PFF Ranks USC Trojans No. 15 in Early Top 25 Rankings
PFF revealed their way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2026 college football seasons. They have the Trojans at No. 15.
“Lincoln Riley enters a pivotal year five as USC’s head coach, as the Trojans have won fewer than 10 games in three-straight seasons. He’ll have quarterback Jayden Maiava to help him buck that trend,” Max Chadwick of PFF said. “Riley also signed the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class to hopefully set the foundation for a bight future in Los Angeles.”
It’s year five for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the pressure is mounting to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in USC program history. In Riley’s Trojans tenure from 2022-2025, they have an overall record of 35-18. USC holds themselves to a high standard and just squeaking into bowl game is not meeting it.
Big Ten Teams Ahead of the Trojans
There are four teams ahead of USC in PFF’s rankings:
No. 1 Oregon Ducks
No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 14 Michigan Wolverines
If USC believes they should be higher, they will have a chance to prove it when they face three of these teams in the regular season. The Trojans will be hosting Oregon and Ohio State and then will go on the road to face Indiana.
This is arguably the hardest conference schedule in the entire country. All three of those teams are considered to be national title contenders. Indiana is the defending national champions while Oregon made it to the seminal and Ohio State made the semifinal last season.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Indiana and Ohio State are tied for the best title odds this season at +700 with the Texas Longhorns. Oregon has the fifth best odds at +900. USC is much further down the list and tied for the 13th best national title odds at +3500. They are tied with the Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners.
Ole Miss and Oklahoma are coming off seasons’ in which they both made it into the playoff. USC on the other hand missed the playoff and ended up losing in the Alamo Bowl to the TCU Horned Frogs.
USC’s 2026 season will kick off on Sept. 5 against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
