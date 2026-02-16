USC Behind Four Big Ten Teams in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 college football season fresh of a 9-4 2025. USC went 9-3 in the regular season including 7-2 in conference play, finishing in 4th place in the Big Ten. Where is USC projected to be in a way-too-early top 25 ranking for next season?

PFF Ranks USC Trojans No. 15 in Early Top 25 Rankings

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

PFF revealed their way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2026 college football seasons. They have the Trojans at No. 15.

“Lincoln Riley enters a pivotal year five as USC’s head coach, as the Trojans have won fewer than 10 games in three-straight seasons. He’ll have quarterback Jayden Maiava to help him buck that trend,” Max Chadwick of PFF said. “Riley also signed the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class to hopefully set the foundation for a bight future in Los Angeles.”

It’s year five for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the pressure is mounting to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in USC program history. In Riley’s Trojans tenure from 2022-2025, they have an overall record of 35-18. USC holds themselves to a high standard and just squeaking into bowl game is not meeting it.

MORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Big Ten Teams Ahead of the Trojans

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are four teams ahead of USC in PFF’s rankings:

No. 1 Oregon Ducks

No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines

If USC believes they should be higher, they will have a chance to prove it when they face three of these teams in the regular season. The Trojans will be hosting Oregon and Ohio State and then will go on the road to face Indiana.

This is arguably the hardest conference schedule in the entire country. All three of those teams are considered to be national title contenders. Indiana is the defending national champions while Oregon made it to the seminal and Ohio State made the semifinal last season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Indiana and Ohio State are tied for the best title odds this season at +700 with the Texas Longhorns. Oregon has the fifth best odds at +900. USC is much further down the list and tied for the 13th best national title odds at +3500. They are tied with the Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ole Miss and Oklahoma are coming off seasons’ in which they both made it into the playoff. USC on the other hand missed the playoff and ended up losing in the Alamo Bowl to the TCU Horned Frogs.

USC’s 2026 season will kick off on Sept. 5 against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.