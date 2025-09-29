Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans' First Loss To Illinois
In their second road contest, the USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the season, and they now stand with a 4-1 record through week 5.
The first ranked matchup for the Trojans was going to be telling for USC – could they prove to be a Big Ten contender, win on the road and capitalize on a one-loss team like Illinois?
Coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans still produced on offense, finishing with 490 total offensive yards, 364 passing yards from quarterback Jayden Maiava. However, the rushing attack put up smaller numbers than usual, finishing with 126 rushing yards.
In a walk-off win from Illinois' 41-yard field goal, the Trojans entered their first bye week with positive and negative takeaways.
Biggest Winners in first loss of season to Illinois
Winner: Luke Altmyer
After the Fighting Illini’s brutal 63-10 loss to No. 8 Indiana in week 4, quarterback Luke Altmyer needed to find a way to earn a bounce-back win.
The Trojans defensive unit was put to the test against the Fighting Illini, after their performance against Michigan State when they allowed 31 points.
Altmyer finished the day with 328 passing yards, 21 of 27 passing, and three total touchdowns. Compared to his 146 yards against Indiana, he delivered an offensive revival that gave them control over the Trojans.
The third-year quarterback scored touchdowns three different ways against USC – through the air, on the ground and a touchdown pass.
Altmyer also got a taste of a receiving touchdown, finding the end zone catching a pass from wide receiver in one of Illinois' trick plays called the “Philly Special.”
Winner: Illinois Offense
The Fighting Illini put up a strong showing in their dominant win over the Trojans, totaling 502 offensive yards, with 331 passing and 171 rushing – a balanced attack led by Altmyer and an air-raid offense.
Through the air, running back Kadin Deagin and wide receiver Justin Bowick found the end zone for scores, breaking down USC’s weak pass-coverage defense even more.
Although no Illinois running backs found the end zone, their passing attack and consistent play from Altmeyer was enough to hold control over the Trojans.
Loser: USC Passing Defense
Where the Trojans fell short, arguably their second game in a row, is their passing defense. USC’s pass coverage allowed the Fighting Illini offense to produce over 300 passing yards.
Especially with Altmyer leading the offense to three passing scores, the secondary has raised questions heading into the Trojans difficult schedule stretch.
Safety Kamari Ramsey was on the sidelines on Saturday after a food-poisoning prior to the game, forcing a position shuffle within the secondary.
Ramsey is one of the most impactful players on the Trojans defense, finishing last year with 60 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
For a Fighting Illini offensive line that held the Trojans defense to just one sack, coach Lincoln Riley took note of the defensive performance.
"We have to go out there and play better. We got to affect the quarterback more, obviously stop the run more and we just never got them going backwards," Riley said after the Illinois game.
Loser: Discipline
One of the Trojans' most recurring issues is the number of penalties the team tallies. After the loss to Illinois, USC racked up eight penalties for 69 yards.
Through five weeks of competition, the Trojans have recorded 41 penalties for 172 yards.
Eliminating defensive penalties would take away scoring opportunities for any USC opponent, and have only made their task difficult with penalties of illegal substitution, offsides and false starts.
Riley commented after the Michigan State win, when USC committed 10 penalties for 83 yards, and emphasized the competitive energy the team brings, but does not condone the inexplicable flags.
"There's a balance. You have to play this game aggressive," Riley said after the Michigan State game. "And I'm not going to put a team out there that does not play this game aggressive. The flip side of that is you've got to handle the self-inflicted ones, and that's where we got to do better."