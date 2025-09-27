USC Trojans Star Defensive Player Out with Illness vs. Illinois
The No. 21 USC Trojans are taking on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini in week 5 of the college football season. In a big matchup, one surprising player missing from the lineup is USC defensive back Kamari Ramsey.
USC and Illinois are currently tied 7-7 in the second quarter.
Despite not being on the injury report ahead of the game, Ramsey was not seen on the Trojans’ first defensive drive. The USC Trojans will have to face the Illinois Fighting Illini without one of their best defensive players.
Why Ramsey Is Not Starting
On the Big Noon Saturday broadcast, it was noted that Ramsey began feeling under the weather overnight, throwing up.
“Big news is that last night, Kamari Ramsey, their best player, sat safety, he was sick and throwing up since 2 a.m., not on the field right now,” Joel Klatt said on FOX’s game broadcast.
Ramsey was not officially ruled out of the game, but his status will be something to watch for throughout the matchup, as he was not seen on the bench to start the matchup.
USC’s Defense Without Ramsey
The USC Trojans' defense has been a dominant unit, but without Ramsey in the secondary, the team will be tested. This season, Ramsey has totaled seven tackles and one pass defended. He is a veteran leader, and going up against Illinois and quarterback Luke Altmyer, every player on USC will have to step up.
Fortunately for the Trojans, USC has depth on the defense and has a front seven that can put pressure on the quarterback.
Trojans defensive back Kevin Longstreet is one of the players filling in at the safety position in Ramsey's absence.
MORE: USC Star Freshman Jahkeem Stewart Reveals Crucial Role Played Trojans' Eric Gentry
MORE: USC’s Path to Big Ten Championship Changes After Latest Rankings
MORE: What USC's Sell Out Signals To College Football Powerhouses
USC Taking On Top-25 Opponent
While the USC Trojans' offense was moving the ball downfield, Illinois forced and recovered a fumble from running back Waymond Jordan. Illinois' offense was able to drive down the field and take the lead. Altmyer took the ball himself for a seven-yard touchdown run.
While Lane being out is a tough blow for the Trojans' defense, USC Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been a star in the secondary. He leads the team with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also had 10 total tackles heading into week 5.
Linebaker Eric Gentry will also be a key player for the Trojans against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Heading into week 5, Gentry leads the team with 27 total tackles, and has three sacks and two forced fumbles.
A win against Illinois would put the Trojans at a 5-0 record, going 3-0 in the Big Ten conference. This is USC's first ranked opponent, and one of the biggest tests to determine where the Trojans stand in the conference.
With a 9 a.m. PT kickoff, there were concerns that USC would be sluggish, but with a 7-7 score in the second quarter, the Trojans are putting up a fight against the Illini.