USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Faced With Major Opportunity

USC enters the 2026 season with a ton of pressure to break through and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

And they’re going to have do it while facing one of the toughest schedules in college football this season, which features games against three of the top five seeds in last year’s playoffs — Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon. Penn State and Washington also figure to be ranked matchups that will present challenges of their own in the fall. It’s what comes with playing in a conference like the Big Ten.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, a gauntlet of a schedule can’t be an excuse for the team taking a step back from their 9-3 finish in 2025 or missing out on a 12-team playoff. It’s year five of the Lincoln Riley era and results have to be seen.

Football is a team sport. Success or failure it doesn’t fall on the shoulders of one player or coach. But the most important position on the field does have to carry a majority of the burden. USC redshirt senior Jayden Maiava is one of the more experienced quarterbacks in the country. He enters the 2026 season with his draft grade as a day two selection in what figures to be one of the most talented quarterback classes in recent memory.

There have been numerous examples of quarterbacks this past several years that have emerged during their final season, catapulting themselves up draft boards. Most famously it was Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and LSU’s Joe Burrow — two Heisman Trophy winners that led their programs to a national championship and became No. 1 overall picks. Heading into their final season, their names were nowhere near the top of boards.

Miami’s Cam Ward and LSU’s Jayden Daniels were projected mid-round picks before thriving as redshirt seniors. Ward went No. 1 overall, while Daniels won a Heisman Trophy and went No. 2 overall behind former USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Why can’t Maiava be the latest example? The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has great size, and 31 career starts under his belt. The Trojans have several marquee matchups, which means the spotlight will be on Maiava all season. If he can rise to the occasion, it would elevate his draft status but most importantly, it would bring the program to heights it has not reached in quite some time.

Taking the Next Step in Final Year

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava transferred from UNLV to USC in January 2024 and spent the first nine games as a backup to Miller Moss. Following a 4-5 start, Maiava took over as the starter in mid-November and went 3-1 down the stretch.

Last season, Maiava became the full-time starter and made considerable leaps in his play on the field and in terms of his leadership. Maiava became a more accurate passer and led the Big Ten in passing yards and finished first in the regular season in QBR. He isn't categorized as a dynamic runner, but Maiava is effective using his legs in RPO situations or extending plays outside the pocket.

But he’s also had his faults, particularly his inconsistent play on the road and with turnovers. Maiava needs to improve while facing pressure but having an offensive line that returns all five starters and has incredible depth should help. The Trojans also return its two leading rushers in King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

Maiava enters year three under Riley and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. Having that familiarity and consistent voice is a major plus.

Riley’s track record when it comes to developing the position is unmatched in the sport. With the strides Maiava made from year one to year two under Riley, it’s realistic to assume the Trojans signal-caller makes another leap in 2026.

New Pass-Catchers in 2026

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

It’s a new and relatively inexperienced set of pass-catchers but it doesn’t mean they lack talent. Despite losing star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, and tight end Lake McRee, the Trojans arguably have more overall talent in the rooms this season than they had last season.

Sophomore Tanook Hines returns after earning a starting job alongside Lemon and Lane coming out of fall camp. He progressed as the season rolled on and exploded the final three games of the season, where he recorded 335 receiving yards. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson was a big addition in the portal. The former top 100 recruit in the 2024 class has appeared in every game the past two seasons and is coming off a breakout year.

Three freshmen highlight the Trojans impressive haul at receiver in the 2026 class — Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley. Three players with a polished skillset that can be immediate contributors in the fall. USC also returns players such as sophomore Corey Simms and redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams at receiver.

Five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman leads a new-look tight end room that also signed Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 JUCO tight end, and Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft. Redshirt freshman Nela Tupou returns after seeing his playing time increase the final couple games last season.

Last season, Maiava's 37 completions of 20 or more air yards led the FBS. USC has more explosive talent at receiver and tight end than they did a year ago.

New Era of Defense in Los Angeles

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Defense has been an issue for the Trojans under Riley but the 42-year-old coach's defensive problems date back to his days at Oklahoma.

High-powered offenses are almost given with Riley. So, when former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn left in late December to take the same role with Penn State, Riley faced the most critical hire of his career and hired former Big 12 rival and longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson.

Patterson brings a phenomenal history of player development, which led to him building elite defenses for two decades with the Horned Frogs. And with a combination of returning starters, transfer portal additions and the No. 1 recruiting class, Patterson has more talent than he's ever had at any point of his coaching career.

From the moment he arrived in Los Angeles in January, Patterson has practically lived at the facility. He watches film the way any person binge watches a television show on a streaming service. Will Riley finally have a defense that can not only compliment his offenses, but one that can win games?

It would certainly take pressure off of Maiava. But if the Trojans quarterback can make a leap in 2026 with a strong defense, USC has the potential to reach its first-ever College Football Playoff.

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