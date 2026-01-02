Colin Cowherd’s Shockingly Honest Assessment Of Lincoln Riley At USC
The USC Trojans fell in the Alamo Bowl to the TCU Horned Frogs 30-27 in overtime, ending their 2025 season with a record of 9-4. This was Lincoln Riley’s fourth season as USC coach. His overall record in these four seasons is 35-18.
Sportscaster Colin Cowherd has been a defender of Riley for a while, but said that 2026 has to be the year USC takes the next step and makes the College Football Playoff.
Colin Cowherd: "Next Year is the Year" for USC to Make Playoff
USC hired Lincoln Riley to a reported 10-year, $110 million contract starting in 2022. Being one of the highest paid coaches at a prestigious program like USC comes with high expectations. It’s fair to say that USC has not met them to this point in Riley’s tenure, particularly in the last two seasons with the playoff being expanded to 12 teams.
USC is still seeking to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history and Riley has been tasked with that job. They have to yet to do so in his first four seasons. Cowherd said on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” with John Middlekauff that 2026 has to be the year for Riley or it might be time for him and USC to part ways.
“I think next year is the year. That if they (USC) don’t become a playoff team, I think it’s incredibly reasonable to say ‘it didn’t work out,’” Cowherd said.
Pressure on Riley, USC Heading into 2026
Cowherd cited numerous teams and coaches that have been able to fix up their defense in a shorter time than Riley has been at USC. USC’s defense is clearly better than it once was when Riley took over, but still not at the level it needs to be to compete for championships.
“He has yet to build a physically imposing defense. Cignetti (Indiana) has done it. Ohio State has got it. Miami’s got it. Dan Lanning (Oregon). Texas Tech’s not a great program, they had a great defense,” Cowherd said.
2026 is the year for Riley to get his team into the playoff. They have quarterback Jayden Maiava returning and will have no shortage of talent. If Riley has a defense that holds this team back from getting to the playoff for a fifth consecutive season, Cowherd says it may be time for USC to move on.
“(USC) is a program that has not shown the ability to win when they’re uncomfortable. Being on the road, the weather is less than ideal, they don’t get a call here or there,” Cowherd said. “I think Lincoln’s really smart. I think he’s a great offensive coach. But now you’re going to be in year five. There’s no more excuses.”
Heading into 2026, there will be pressure on USC and Riley. How will they respond?
