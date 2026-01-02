Former Notre Dame Quarterback Brady Quinn Disses Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the middle of a scheduling disagreement, and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn is the latest to fan the flames of the historic rivalry. Quinn took to social media to poke fun at USC coach Lincoln Riley and his comments after the Trojans' loss to TCU in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
Riley was asked about the optimism surrounding USC as the Trojans are still looking for their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, and he remarked that USC's championship window is open after "four fun, but really challenging years to get it open."
In response, Quinn pointed to Indiana coach Curt Cignetti after the Hoosiers have made back-to-back CFPs and dominated Alabama in the Rose Bowl, in Cignetti's second season with the program.
"Cignetti is doing in two years what some say takes four just to open that window," said Quinn.
Cignetti won back-to-back AP Coach of the Year honors, becoming the first coach in college football to ever do so. Meanwhile, Indiana is currently the betting favorite to win the national championship, according to FanDuel (+128).
Even without Indiana's success, Riley's comments were criticized by some considering the historic status of USC. When compared to the quick turnaround of the Hoosiers, though, the Trojans look even worse.
What Lincoln Riley Said
The Horned Frogs completed a fourth-quarter comeback to eventually win in overtime, but Riley remained optimistic about USC's future.
"You can just tell, you know, when you've been in those programs and been a part of those teams that have done those things, you feel what it's like," Riley said. "This place is doing all the things that you need to do to put yourself in position to go bust that door down and do it. I really believe a window here has opened up that's taken a lot of effort by a lot of people, a lot of commitment by a lot of people. Four fun, but really challenging years to get it open, and it's open now."
"We all feel that, all of us that are fortunate enough to be able to come back here next year, because it's not our right, coaching or playing. Working at USC is not anybody's right. It's a privilege," Riley continued.
The Trojans will certainly undergo some changes in the offseason, including finding a replacement for defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, now with Penn State. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is returning, however, and the Trojans are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class. Meanwhile, USC general manager Chad Bowden has a chance to add to the roster with the transfer portal officially opening on Jan. 2.
