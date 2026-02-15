Ranking USC's Road Games From Easiest to Hardest

Winning games away from Southern California has been a major challenge for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans in his four seasons as coach. Since the Trojans joined the Big Ten in 2024, Riley and the Trojans are 3-7 on the road against conference opponents.

Their struggles to win on the road were the difference in the Trojans failing to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff last year, as all three of their regular-season losses came away from the Coliseum against Illinois, Notre Dame, and Oregon.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering what will be a pivotal season for Riley and the Trojans with the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiva, along with the arrival of the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, winning key games on the road will determine USC’s championship aspirations. Here’s a ranking of USC’s five road games from easiest to hardest.

5. Rutgers (Sept. 19)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano watches his players in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s first road matchup of the season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 19 should be light work for the Trojans. The matchup is scheduled to be USC's first game of Big Ten conference play after opening the season against Fresno State and Louisiana.

The Scarlet Knights finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 overall record and went 2-7 in Big Ten play, which included wins over Purdue and Maryland. The 2026 season is set to be coach Greg Schiano’s seventh year in his second tenure with the Scarlet Knights.

4. Wisconsin (Oct. 24)

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks to his team during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Despite a frustrating 4-8 season in 2025, Camp Randall has always been a difficult venue for Big Ten teams to play. Last season, the Badgers upset two top-25 Big Ten teams, the Illinois Fighting Illini and Washington Huskies.

Next season, with the Trojans expected to be ranked, USC looks to avoid being added to that list. USC will face the Badgers for the first time as a Big Ten member on Oct. 24, after what could be either a bye week or their third non-conference opponent, which has yet to be announced.

The Badgers, after opting to keep coach Luke Fickell despite their second straight losing season, will hope to pull off another major upset against the Trojans at Camp Randall in October.

3. UCLA (Nov. 28)

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With new coach Bob Chesney, the UCLA Bruins could be one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten next season. After an incredible tenure at James Madison, which included a CFP appearance last season, Chesney looks to have the same success with the Bruins.

Chesney is making some big promises in year one, including a Big Ten championship. The return of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the coaching brilliance of Chesney could make the 2026 addition of the crosstown rivalry a memorable game between UCLA and USC.

The Bruins would like nothing more than in their first season with Chesney than to upset the Trojans, in what could be their final game at the Rose Bowl, and potentially spoil USC’s chances of reaching the CFP.

2. Indiana (Nov. 14)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defending champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, aren’t slowing down anytime soon, with coach Curt Cignetti, as they have a good shot to win the Big Ten and be one of the top favorites for the national championship next season.

USC will play Indiana on Nov. 14 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Cignetti, again, reloaded in the transfer portal following the departure of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Notable offseason transfer portal additions for the Hoosiers include TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh. Both players will have a major role in Indiana’s quest to defend their Big Ten and national title next season.

As for USC, going on the road and beating the Hoosiers would be a signature win for Riley and the Trojans, as a win over the defending champs could be what gets them into the playoff, especially with other marquee games on their schedule, including home games against the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

1. Penn State (Oct. 10)

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While many will argue that the Hoosiers are the most difficult road matchup on the Trojans 2026 schedule, the possibility of playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in their annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium makes it the toughest.

USC’s Oct. 10 matchup against Penn State will be highlighted by the Trojans facing their former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. After two seasons as USC’s defensive coordinator, Lynn returns to his alma mater, joining new Penn State coach Matt Campbell’s coaching staff and holding the same position he had with the Trojans.

In place of Lynn, USC hired former TCU coach Gary Patterson as its new defensive coordinator. Patterson is known as a great defensive mind, and USC fans are hoping that he can help the Trojans be consistent defensively, an aspect of their team that has been missing during Riley’s coaching tenure.

USC’s road matchup against Penn State will be a huge indicator of which direction the Trojans season is heading. In addition to USC’s conference home opener against Oregon on Sept. 26, taking two losses before the middle of October could result in the Trojans season falling apart.

