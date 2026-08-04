5 Exciting Quotes from USC Trojans Media Day

The USC Trojans took the stage at 2026 USC Football media day on Monday. Here are five things that were said by Trojans players and coaches that should excite fans.

Lincoln Riley Announces Return of Notre Dame Game

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest stories for USC over the past year or so has been their struggle to reach an agreement with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to have their non-conference rivalry game continue. The two will not be playing in 2026, but Riley made a huge announcement at USC media day, stating that the matchup is set to return in the future.

“The USC-Notre Dame series will be back on starting in 2030. There’s a four-year deal agreement right now in place. First game would be here at the Coliseum and then alternate from there,” Riley said to reporters. “One of the stipulations of this agreement is it will be all games early in the season…Glad that we got both sides together to agree.”

While USC and Notre Dame fans will have have to go the next four seasons without the game, it will be good to know that it will indeed be making a return. USC and Notre Dame have played 96 times dating back to 1926. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 51-37-5.

Boobie Feaster Providing Excitement

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC’s 2026 high school recruiting class was ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 class in the country. Among their top players in this class was four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster. As Easter enters his true freshman season in Los Angeles, he has caught the eye of USC offensive coordinator Luke Huard.

“He’s a very talented kid. Just as important, he’s a great character kid and he loves football. Football is important to him,” Huard said to reporters. “That combination is exciting.”

#USC offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard on freshman WR Boobie Feaster:



“He's a very talented kid. Just as important, he's a great character kid and he loves football. Football is important to him. That combination is exciting.“ — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 3, 2026

It will be interesting to see just how big of an impact Feaster is able to make on Saturday’s this season.

Tanook Hines on Growth of Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 will be wide receiver Tanook Hines' second as a Trojans. His quarterback will once again be Jayden Maiava, who Hines has seen major growth from this offseason.

“He’s just taken over. He’s like a whole new mode now. I’m telling you, he’s going to be crazy,” Hines said. “It excites me every day I see him. So overly engaged. Being like the best QB you can ask for, so true blessing.”

Hines has been battling injury during fall camp but looks to be trending towards being ready before USC’s first game on Aug. 29.

Tucker Ashcraft on Transffering to USC

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Trojans landed former Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft in the transfer portal this offseason. He revealed what went into his decision to come out west to USC.

"Why not USC? There's so much to love about this place: education, the history, coach Riley, the offense," Ashcraft said. " I could go on and on. It was a pretty easy choice."

Tucker Ashcraft on transferring to USC: “Why not USC. There's so much to love about this place: education, the history, coach Riley, the offense. I could go on and on. It was a pretty easy choice.” — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 3, 2026

Ashcraft played the past three seasons for Wisconsin, hauling in 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Prophet Brown on Injury Recovery

USC defensive back Prophet Brown was not able to suit up for game action in 2025 due to an injury suffered in fall camp, but is now ready for 2026.

"I feel great," Brown said. "I've been moving well. Quick. I feel like I've never lost a step."

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