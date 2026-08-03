USC Receiver Terrell Anderson Shares Reasoning Behind North Carolina State Transfer

Wide receiver Terrell Anderson put his USC Trojans game day uniform on for the first time in August. The next time he'll wear it will be Aug. 29 when San Jose State comes to Los Angeles.

But he wore a different uniform a year ago, out at North Carolina State.

Anderson's exit from Raleigh rose as a major topic during his appearance at the Aug. 3 USC Media Day. He spoke exclusively with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI about his departure and transition to the West Coast.

Did Terrell Anderson Leave North Carolina State on sour Terms?

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Rodney Shelley (6) and defensive back Omar Daniels (9) during the second quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most college football fans and analyst immediately assume that a student-athlete leaves on bad terms when they enter the transfer portal. Often times it comes down to fit or culture.

But Anderson left Raleigh with zero ill will toward the Wolfpack, including for head coach Dave Doeren.

"He's a really good coach. We're still cool to this day," Anderson told USC Trojans on SI. "I just had to make a move that was right for me and my future. But I have nothing bad to say about coach Dave."

He feels the same way about the Wolfpack comrades he left behind to chase a new opportunity out west.

"I want to see my brothers win," Anderson said.

Terrell Anderson Fueling new Intrigue While Garnering Preseason Hype

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson enters the season at the Big Ten's No. 9 overall transfer per On3 college football insider Ari Wasserman.

"Everyone at USC is raving about him, which probably means something," Wasserman wrote on July 14.

Anderson brings a deep threat over to coach Lincoln Riley for this offense. And as this team transitions out of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, who are off to the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

But he also adds special teams value over to the field too. Anderson brings his own history of fielding kickoffs and punts, which Riley could foresee using down the road. Inside wide receivers coach Chad Savage took a liking on his versatility.

"He's an experienced player and adds value to the special teams game. He's a return guy who can help. But he's got opportunities to stretch the field and help you in the quick game," Savage told USC Trojans on SI. "He's a good blocker on the perimeter too. He's got some good traits."

Terrell Anderson Easing Into USC Chapter

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Travon West (27) in first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Savage and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons have assisted in getting Anderson acquianted with the wide receiver room at USC.

"I trust them and they showed me they can trust me," Anderson said.

He's also feeling sharpened by facing another prized transfer in practice: Jontez Williams, a former Iowa State cornerback.

"Iron sharpens iron everywhere," Anderson said. "You've got good defensive backs and receivers earning reps in the open field. They're going to push you to be better and they're helping me thrive in a good way."

He's embracing the new brotherhood he's walked into in the land of troy. But he's also focused on another tradition in the wideout room.

"We're trying to uphold the standard of being great and pushing one another," Anderson said.

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