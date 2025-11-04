Why Caleb Williams' Confidence is Peaking at the Perfect Time
In the Chicago Bears' 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams looked a little more like confident player who won the Heisman Trophy leading coach Lincoln Riley's offense. Williams is looking more and more comfortable under Bears coach Ben Johnson, and the Bears quarterback showed off his athleticism, accuracy, and scrambling abilities that made him one of the top college quarterbacks in recent memory.
Williams finished the game against Cincinnati with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns. He ran the ball five times for 53 yards, and he added a touchdown reception on a trick play dialed up by Johnson. Chicago running back Kyle Monangai brought more than a spark in the ground game, rushing for 176 yards on 26 carries in the absence of D'Andre Swift.
Chicago's Playoff Push
If William's confidence is in fact peaking, it's right in time for the Bears' push to the playoffs. Chicago has four NFC North games remaining as the Bears have yet to play the first-place Green Bay Packers. Williams and company lost to Minnesota and Detroit to start the season, but the Bears still have an opportunity to tie the season series against both division rivals.
Here is the remaining schedule for Chicago:
- New York Ginats, Nov. 9
- at Minnesota Vikings, No. 16
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 23
- at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 28
- at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 7
- Cleveland Browns, Dec. 14
- Green Bay Packers, Dec. 20
- at San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 28
- Detroit Lions, TBD
What Caleb Williams Said
"Us coming through in this way, I think this has been really the only way that we haven’t this year. So being able to show all the variety of ways to win a game that we can is really important for our confidence as an offense, as a team, and things like that," said Williams after the win.
"And the guys after the game, it doesn’t matter that they put up however many points that they put up. We’re all excited for this win. This is a big moment for us to be able to go into this next quarter of the season 5-3," Williams continued.
Williams made a number of throws in rhythm, showing off his arm talent and accuracy. Instead of running for his life on every play, Williams is able to use his improvisational skills to extend plays and challenge opposing defenses. If Williams can become elite both on and off script in the NFL, his potential could be limitless.
In his rookie year in Chicago, Williams was sacked 68 times, nearly setting an NFL record. Eight games into the 2025 season, Williams has only been sacked 14 times. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Williams has the longest time to throw in the NFL, averaging 3.24 seconds before his pass attempts.
It was hard for Williams to look comfortable as a rookie being sacked 68 times, but the former Trojans star is resembling more of his former self. If his decision making continues to improve, the Bears could be a serious contender with Williams leading the way.
During his Heisman Trophy season at USC, Williams finished with 42 passing touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 13.6 yards per completed pass. He showed elite escapability and combined it with accuracy while on the move.
In 2022, Williams led USC to the Pac-12 Championship Game where the Trojans eventually fell to the Utes and missed out on the College Football Playoff. Still, in Williams' biggest postseason moment, he finished the game with 363 passing yards, three touchdowns, an interception, as well as a 59-yard rush.