How Caleb Williams Fueled Chicago's Historic Comeback Win

Trailing 21-3 to the Green Bay Packers at halftime of their home NFC Wild Card game, the 60,000 Bears fans that packed into Soldier Field on Saturday night and the millions watching at home thought that yet another disappointing chapter in Chicago's NFL playoff history was being written.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, however, wouldn’t let history repeat itself, leading Chicago to a remarkable 18-point second-half comeback to beat the Packers 31-27 in a playoff thriller. The former USC Trojans quarterback threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 24-of-48 passing in the playoff victory for Chicago.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks downfield against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bears tight end Colston Loveland, who has had a phenomenal rookie season for Chicago, led the team in receiving, recording eight receptions for 137 yards in the win. With the victory over Green Bay, the Bears advance to the NFC Divisional Round, where they’ll host another home playoff game at Soldier Field.

The Plays That Fueled Chicago's Second Half Comeback

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

During the Bears' second-half comeback, several plays contributed to Chicago earning the stunning come-from-behind win. With the game essentially on the line with 5:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Bears down 27-16, Williams escaped pressure on a fourth and eight to find wide receiver Rome Odunze deep down the field, to keep the drive alive. The play came right after a false start penalty on the Bears, where the ball was snapped over Williams' head.

After the game-saving completion to Odunze, the Bears scored two touchdowns with wide receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and DJ Moore, which lifted Chicago over Green Bay. The comeback is nothing new for the Williams-led Bears this season, as the second-year quarterback has seen massive growth in his development as an NFL quarterback under new head coach Ben Johnson.

Williams has led the Bears to several come-from-behind wins in the fourth quarter this season. His late-game heroics not only helped the Bears outlast their archrival, the Packers, on Saturday night but also helped Chicago capture their first NFC North title since 2018 and earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The playoff victory was the Bears' first since the 2010-11 season. The Bears also became the first NFL team to complete a fourth-quarter comeback in the playoffs when trailing by 15 or more points since the New England Patriots rallied against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl 51. The Patriots were down 28-9 to the Falcons entering the fourth quarter in their famous 28-3 comeback.

Williams Development Under Lincoln Riley Translating To NFL Success

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Williams' success in his second season with the Bears can also be attributed to the development he underwent at USC under coach Lincoln Riley. Williams is just the latest quarterback product of Riley's to succeed at the NFL level. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who also played under Riley at Oklahoma, have experienced their fair share of highs and lows in the NFL.

Much like his Bears roster, Williams had a very talented offense during his college career at USC, which helped him win a Heisman Trophy in 2022. The Chicago Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his three seasons under Riley at Oklahoma and USC, Williams threw for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. His success under Riley is translating well to his NFL career as Williams looks to lead the Bears on a deep playoff run.

