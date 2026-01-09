What USC Trojans Are Getting in Freshman Quarterback Jonas Williams

Former Trojan Husan Longstreet was viewed at the quarterback of the future at USC, but with the former five-star entering the transfer portal, that title now belongs to 2026 four-star signee Jonas Williams.

Williams, along with the rest of the Trojans No. 1 ranked class that aren’t competing in the Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 10, have officially enrolled on campus. So, what is USC getting in the Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) product?

When general manager Chad Bowden arrived at USC last January, the Trojans turned up their pursuit of Williams and were able to flip him from Oregon the next month. Lincoln Riley has always been very specific in the high school quarterbacks he recruits, never offering more than a handful, and Williams sat at the top of his board.

Watching Williams in person for three days over the summer while he was competing in the Elite 11, an annual prestigious quarterback competition that features some of the best rising senior signal-callers in the country, he displayed impressive footwork, moved very well outside the pocket and threw with excellent timing and accuracy through the first couple of days. And it felt like the more each day rolled on, the better he got.

The third day featured a 7v7 showcase. Each of the 20 quarterbacks in attendance had 15 minutes on the clock. Two of them went at the same time in opposite directions. The ball started at the 40-yard line and with no pass rush, they had 3.5 seconds to throw the ball.

The Elite 11 used local high schools for the event and a playbook that was read from a binder before every play. And after waiting nearly three hours for his opportunity, Williams delivered a jaw-dropping performance that left those watching in awe.

Williams completed 18 of 22 passes and threw seven touchdowns, the most by any quarterback in the event. The next closest was five by Oregon signee Bryson Beaver, who had the luxury of throwing to his own high school teammates, as they were one of schools competing in the event.

Williams found his rhythm early and was surgical throwing the football, delivering passes on time and on target. He was decisive and quick working through his progressions. On one touchdown used his eyes to move the safety and ripped a pass up the seam.

Williams doesn’t necessarily have a “cannon” but he showed off his deep ball accuracy and touch, when he threw pass that traveled 50-plus yards in the air.

From talking with him, Williams' maturity was impressive, especially considering he was only 16 years old at the time. Williams is a natural leader and was active in recruiting and building relationships with his fellow USC signees.

When four-star receiver signee Boobie Feaster was on his official visit, Williams made sure he was in town, even though his official visit was scheduled for the following weekend. During his extended stay in Southern California in June, he worked out with five-star tight end signee Mark Bowman and three-star receiver signee Ja’Myron ‘Tron’ Baker.

Historic High School Career

Doing it in shorts is one thing, but what Williams showed for three days in Manhattan Beach, is what translates on film. He’s a polished passer that I would compare to Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. He's not as tall as Stroud, his build is closer to that of former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

A four-year starter, Williams concluded his career with Illinois state records for both passing yards (11,347) and passing touchdowns (147).

He’s not the same kind of runner as Longstreet, but Williams is effective using his legs and a real threat to keep on RPOs. The Trojans quarterback does a great job of escaping pressure and keeping his eyes downfield to make off-script plays. He doesn't panic when things break downs around.

Williams is calm and composed when it comes to running an offense, which isn't as surprise considering how much football he played in high school. The confidence comes from preparation and belief himself.

Williams will be the Trojans backup quarterback behind Jayden Maiava in the fall. He will have the opportunity to sit and learn for a full calendar year and prepare to be starting quarterback at USC in 2027.

