USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Linked To Big Ten Team In Transfer Portal

With four years of eligibility remaining, former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet will certainly garner attention in the transfer portal, which includes USC’s west coast rival Oregon.

The Ducks have emerged as a possible suitor for Longstreet with third-year quarterback Dante Moore set to make a decision about his future when Oregon’s season ends.

Moore is viewed as the No. 2 quarterback available in the 2026 NFL Draft, behind Indiana’s Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is viewed as a lock at this point to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick. Moore will decide whether or not he wants to be selected by the New York Jets at No. 2 or return to school for another season.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein will be moving on after the season to become the next head coach at Kentucky, which could factor into what Moore's decision.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning has used the transfer portal to find each of his last three starting quarterbacks in Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Moore. It’s a formula that has worked and appears the Ducks could be headed in a similar direction. Nix blossomed into a first round draft pick and Moore will soon follow, while Gabriel led them to a Big Ten Championship in 2024.

Oregon has what Longstreet is looking for. An opportunity to start right away and talent around him. The Ducks would also be able to make sure Longstreet is well compensated with NIL collectives.

Other Possible Suitors for Husan Longstreet

Longstreet’s older brother, Kevin, hit the portal this week and landed at New Mexico but it’s safe to say that the younger Longstreet will not be dropping down to the Group of Five level.

LSU would be a school to keep an eye on. The Tigers are in search of a new quarterback under first year coach Lane Kiffin with Garrett Nussmeier out of eligibility and backup Michael Van Buren transferring to USF.

Longstreet was intrigued by Ole Miss coming out of Corona Centennial (Calif.) and the recent success of quarterbacks under Kiffin.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt recently visited LSU, among other schools. He extended his visit with Tennessee earlier this week and is expected to visit Miami and Oregon as well.

The Tigers were considered the favorite to land Washington quarterback Demond Williams for the brief amount of time he attempted to jump in the portal before he ultimately chose to go back to Seattle.

Kiffin had some recent success at Ole Miss with another former USC quarterback, who also left after his freshman season in Jaxson Dart. The former Rebels signal-caller was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in last year's NFL Draft. Kiffin helped turn Trinidad Chambliss, a virtual unknown in college football after he transferred from Division II Ferris State, into one of the best quarterbacks in sport this season.

Longstreet has a ton of untapped potential that Kiffin could unlock, and he also has family roots down in Louisiana.

Longstreet has limited film from this season, particularly when it comes to throwing the ball after primarily only playing in the second half of the Trojans blowout wins over Missouri State and Georgia Southern to open the season but he will have suitors.

