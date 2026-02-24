USC Coach Mike Ekeler Makes Opinion on Lincoln Riley Very Clear

As the game of football has become incredibly offensive driven, the importance of having an elite quarterback has only increased.

New USC Trojans linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler understands that. It’s one of the reasons he jumped at the opportunity to join coach Lincoln Riley’s staff last month.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

“You look at football, I don’t care if it’s pee-wee football, college, NFL. What do you need? What are the components you need to win? If you don’t have a quarterback, you got no chance,” Ekeler said. “You can look at the NFL right now and tell me the best quarterbacks in the league and those guys have an opportunity to win a Super Bowl next year"

“Guys that don’t have one these [quarterback] you have no shot. Well, who’s the best quarterbacks coach in football. Not in college, not in the NFL, in football. It’s Lincoln Riley. He’s developed more starting quarterbacks, more great quarterbacks than anybody. That gives you a chance to compete at the highest level right then and there," he continued.

“I do my job on special teams that gives you a chance to freaking get after two thirds of the phase right there. And then we got a Hall of Famer as a defensive coordinator so it all works together. Everyone here as one objective and that’s to win.”

Quarterback Development Under Lincoln Riley

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Riley’s development when it comes to developing the most important position in the sport is well documented and speaks for itself.

Three Heisman Trophy winners became No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft between his time at Oklahoma and USC in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. Whether it's a two-time walk-on like Mayfield or a five-star recruit like Murray and Williams, the Riley effect is real.

Jalen Hurts was famously benched at halftime of the 2017 national championship game when he was at Alabama and then spent the following season as a backup, before he transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 for his final season.

Riley’s changed the trajectory of Hurts’ career, and he finished second in the Heisman race in his lone season with the Sooners. In the NFL, Hurts has led the Philadelphia Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances, including a win in Super Bowl LIX, where he earned MVP honors.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava proved the Riley effect is still very real. He took over as the Trojans starting quarterback late in the 2024 season and played well, but there were concerns heading into the 2025 season.

Maiava made vast improvements and played excellent this past season. The difference between 2024 and 2025 was night and day. Maiava played with much more confidence and comfortability operating the offense and became a more accurate passer.

It wasn’t perfect, there’s still areas the staff is focusing on improving this offseason but his elevated level of play led to a three-win increase for USC in the regular season.

Improving Two of the Three Facets in Football

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler crosses arms with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during warmups before the game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Offense will never be a problem under Riley. It’s almost a given at this point. Ekeler can dramatically improve the other two facets of the games. A complete team in Los Angeles could spell trouble for the rest of the Big Ten.

“You get into this to compete be the best,” Ekeler said. “From a special team standpoint, which is what coach [Riley] hired me to do, the standards to be best, and I embrace that every single day. That's what gets you up and gets you ready to roll.

“Have the opportunity to come in here and coach linebackers too, and that's just a passion. So my whole objective is to make Lincoln Riley the best head ball coach in the country and make coach Patterson best defense coordinator and have the best special teams.”

