Experts Unanimously Predict Caleb Williams Future College

Will USC fans see Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams suiting up in the cardinal and gold next season? Williams, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, was given one hundred percent odds of committing to the Trojans by 247Sports' Transfer Portal Crystal Ball.

This prediction was voted on by seven 247Sports employees including Clint Brewster [Transfer Portal Expert], Josh Edwards [Kentucky Insider], Trey Scott [College Editor], Chris Hummer [National Writer], Chris Trevino [USC Football.com], Greg Biggins [National Recruiting Analyst], and Blake Alderman [Florida Insider].

Each contributor unanimously predicted USC as Williams' next college.

247Sports

Williams spent one season with the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2021, he completed 136-passes-on-211-attempts, with 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. Despite having a tremendous freshman season at OU, Williams entered the portal following Lincoln Riley's departure for USC.

"I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams said.

"According to the NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process."

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound gunslinger took a visit to USC last weekend.

More Caleb Williams News...

[READ: Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving USC and Caleb Williams]

[READ: Caleb Williams Offered Massive NIL Payday To Attend Midwest College]

[READ: Colin Cowherd Names 'Obvious Choice' For Caleb Williams]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook