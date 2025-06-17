Matt Eberflus Breaks Silence On Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Film Report
Chicago Bears quarterback and former USC Trojans star Caleb Williams was in news headlines earlier this offseason for alleged comments made behind the scenes during his rookie season. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham’s book “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” he talks about Williams his desire to not be drafted by the Bears.
Additionally, during the Bears 5-12 2024 season, there were reports that the rookie Williams would be forced to study film by himself without coaches with him. Williams was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
Former Bears coach Matt Eberflus broke his silence about these reports this past week on The Doomsday Podcast with Ed Werder and Matt Mosely. Eberflus was fired mid-season by the Bears during 2024. In addition to Eberflus being fired, the Bears also moved off offensive coordinator Shane Waldron mid-season. This made for a very tough situation for the rookie Williams to be thrown into.
Matt Eberflus Breaks Silence On Caleb Williams Report
Matt Eberlus claims that while he was coach of the Chicago Bears, there were always daily film sessions with Williams and coaches, not Williams alone by himself.
“I would say this. In the development of the quarterback position - and really, all positions at my timer with there Bears - we have always had daily coaches film sessions,” Eberflus said. “That was all through the entire year. That’s what I observed and that’s where it was…That’s really all I have to say about it.”
As a rookie, Caleb Williams was sacked a league high 68 times. Furthermore, this 68 sacks was the third most taken by a singe quarterback in a season in NFL history. Williams threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He added another 489 rushing yards on 81 rushes.
Matt Eberflus was hired by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason to be their defensive coordinator.
Enter Ben Johnson as Coach in Chicago
The Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson as their coach this offseason. Johnson was previously the offensive coordinator of the Detoit Lions from 2022 through 2024. His offenses were always among the most explosive in the entire NFL. The past two seasons, the Lions won the NFC North division. In 2023, they made it all the way to the NFC Championship game while in 2024 they earned the No. 1seed in the NFC before being eliminated in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders.
This looks to be a good move by the Bears. They are giving their franchise quarterback a proven offensive guru as his coach. Johnson said that a big reason why he wanted to take the job with the Bears was because of Williams.
There is reason for optimism for Bears fans and they should be excited about the future.