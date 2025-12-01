The Pro Football Hall Of Fame Comparison That Actually Fits Caleb Williams
Quarterback Caleb Williams has been impressive this season, leading the Chicago Bears to an NFC North-leading 9-3 record & fighting atop the NFC as a whole for the No. 1 overall seed for the playoffs. The former USC Trojan superstar has found his footing in the league this season, and the results are showing on multiple levels.
Williams has amassed over 3,000 total yards and has 20 total touchdowns to just five total turnovers. Williams has posed a serious threat as both a passer and a thrower while also showcasing a clutch gene as he’s led several game-winning drives and has now beaten two playoff teams from the previous season.
With the success, commentary and opinion are starting to focus on Williams, much like his time with the Trojans in Los Angeles. Williams recently received the ultimate compliment from a legendary player who resides in the NFL Hall of Fame.
What Howie Long Said About Caleb Williams
“Usually, you say with a quarterback, particularly a mobile quarterback, make him go to his left. He’s [Williams] is as comfortable rolling to his left, flipping his hips. You know what he is? For me, he’s John Elway from my generation. John Elway didn’t light it on fire initially, and then obviously he has a great career,” NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long said.
“A lot of times, the more talented guys are the guys who maybe work less on the details. Guys like you and me who carry a lunch pail to work…I want to look at every film I can. I want to look at every formation I can. Caleb is starting to buy in,” Long continued.
It’s fair to have pause at the notion that Williams could be compared to another No. 1 overall pick who turned out to be a two-time Super Bowl champion, league MVP, and nine-time Pro Bowler at the moment in time, but Long lived through that era. He played against Elway. He is a gold jacket-wearing member himself.
In the segment, Long also points out that the former USC Trojan great has been paired with an excellent head coach, Ben Johnson. Johnson’s intensity has been well documented, and Williams isn’t spared from that hard coaching and criticism. At the end of the day, it only helps sharpen his proverbial blade.
If Long believes Williams has the same characteristics that made Elway great, and he has a coach in Johnson who is challenging him to become the greatest version of himself possible, who is to say Williams can’t one day reach those same heights? Williams' self-motivation plays a key role in his development as well.
When the chips are on the table, Williams has proven to be able to find a way to get it done more times than not. The same grit, determination, and natural ability that made Elway a player to remember beyond accolades or statistics, Williams is honing.