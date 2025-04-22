USC Trojans' Jonah Monheim Most Underrated 2025 NFL Draft Prospect?
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place this Thursday, and the lives of a handful of former USC Trojans are about to change forever. As a youth football player, playing college football is a dream that often feels impossible. For the handful of Trojans who have realized that initial dream come true, they’re about to embark on a journey towards the unfathomable, playing in the NFL. One of the best prospects the Trojans have to offer this cycle is a jack of all trades offensive lineman, Jonah Monheim.
Monheim is a former All-Big-10, All-Pac-12, and five-year starter across all three positions along the offensive line throughout his storied individual career as a USC Trojan. Monheim stands at 6-4 1/8 and 302 pounds. After his career ended with USC, Monheim was a participant at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine where he was able to perform for all 32 NFL teams and have individual meetings with select teams.
Still, Monheim is considered a sleeper for the draft class. In a recent ESPN article, Monheim was ranked among the 20 most underrated players in the draft class, with vouching statements from coaches across the nation. Monheim is a bit of a "tweener" size-wise, and having played all along the offensive line, somewhat hard to peg as a next-level prospect. For now, most evaluations have him listed as a center, but Monheim could be a guard for certain franchises.
“He started 46 games and played in a total of 52 at USC, but the position breakdown is fascinating. Monheim started mostly at tackle -- with four starts at right guard -- from 2021 to 2023. But last season 6-4, 302-pound Monheim shifted to center and started all 12 games in which he appeared, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2023, and did not miss a game until declaring for the draft before the Las Vegas Bowl,” ESPN analyst Adam Rittenberg.
"He started at guard, tackle and center at USC, which is pretty dang hard to do," coach Lincoln Riley told ESPN. "His position flexibility, he's one of the smartest offensive lineman I've ever coached, just a tremendous player. Somebody's going to get a guy who's going to be a pro for a long time."
ESPN’s Scouts Inc. ranking has Monheim ranked as the No. 152 overall, the fourth-ranked offensive center, and has an overall grade of 65. For Monheim not to have done any testing, which oils have drastically boosted his status, and coming in extremely light with his official measurements, it speaks volumes about the good he’s put on tape and his off-the-field status with analysts and scouting departments. Monheim is also regarded as a great leader and locker room player.
"If you’re a really good leader, I think you’re not only doing everything yourself, and pushing yourself forward, but you’re pushing everyone around you towards that common goal. I think that’s what really makes a great leader is impacting those around you," Monheim said at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Monheim doesn’t check every box, but he checks a lot of them. Don’t be surprised to hear Monheim’s name called early on Day 3 for the right team in need of a center prospect to develop.