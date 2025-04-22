All Trojans

USC Trojans' Jonah Monheim Most Underrated 2025 NFL Draft Prospect?

USC Trojans center Jonah Monheim is a former All-Big-10, All-Pac-12, and five-year starter across all three positions along the offensive line throughout his storied individual career in college. Still, Monheim remains an underrated NFL Draft prospect.

Kyron Samuels

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California offensive lineman Jonah Monheim answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California offensive lineman Jonah Monheim answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place this Thursday, and the lives of a handful of former USC Trojans are about to change forever. As a youth football player, playing college football is a dream that often feels impossible. For the handful of Trojans who have realized that initial dream come true, they’re about to embark on a journey towards the unfathomable, playing in the NFL. One of the best prospects the Trojans have to offer this cycle is a jack of all trades offensive lineman, Jonah Monheim. 

Monheim is a former All-Big-10, All-Pac-12, and five-year starter across all three positions along the offensive line throughout his storied individual career as a USC Trojan. Monheim stands at 6-4 1/8 and 302 pounds. After his career ended with USC, Monheim was a participant at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine where he was able to perform for all 32 NFL teams and have individual meetings with select teams.

USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Still, Monheim is considered a sleeper for the draft class. In a recent ESPN article, Monheim was ranked among the 20 most underrated players in the draft class, with vouching statements from coaches across the nation. Monheim is a bit of a "tweener" size-wise, and having played all along the offensive line, somewhat hard to peg as a next-level prospect. For now, most evaluations have him listed as a center, but Monheim could be a guard for certain franchises. 

“He started 46 games and played in a total of 52 at USC, but the position breakdown is fascinating. Monheim started mostly at tackle -- with four starts at right guard -- from 2021 to 2023. But last season 6-4, 302-pound Monheim shifted to center and started all 12 games in which he appeared, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2023, and did not miss a game until declaring for the draft before the Las Vegas Bowl,” ESPN analyst Adam Rittenberg. 

MORE: USC Trojans’ Signee Jazzy Davidson Finishes as No. 1 Ranked High School Recruit

MORE: USC Trojans New Coach Chad Savage Already Making Huge Impact On Lincoln Riley's Team

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans, Alabama, Oregon Ducks

"He started at guard, tackle and center at USC, which is pretty dang hard to do," coach Lincoln Riley told ESPN. "His position flexibility, he's one of the smartest offensive lineman I've ever coached, just a tremendous player. Somebody's going to get a guy who's going to be a pro for a long time."

ESPN’s Scouts Inc. ranking has Monheim ranked as the No. 152 overall, the fourth-ranked offensive center, and has an overall grade of 65. For Monheim not to have done any testing, which oils have drastically boosted his status, and coming in extremely light with his official measurements, it speaks volumes about the good he’s put on tape and his off-the-field status with analysts and scouting departments. Monheim is also regarded as a great leader and locker room player. 

USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"If you’re a really good leader, I think you’re not only doing everything yourself, and pushing yourself forward, but you’re pushing everyone around you towards that common goal. I think that’s what really makes a great leader is impacting those around you," Monheim said at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. 

Monheim doesn’t check every box, but he checks a lot of them. Don’t be surprised to hear Monheim’s name called early on Day 3 for the right team in need of a center prospect to develop. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football