California Recruit Malaki Davis Opens Up On Dream Offer From USC

USC running backs coach Anthony Jones made the trip down to Corona Centennial (Calif.) on Thursday, Jan. 29 for the school's showcase versus Chaparral (Calif.).

Jones got an up-close look at Centennial’s class of 2028 running back recruit Malaki Davis. The Trojans coach spent time with Davis’ parents, spoke with the coaches at his school and two days later the sophomore received a dream offer from USC.

Davis grew up a Trojans fan. He watched the games on television with his dad, and his uncles are big USC fans. So, when Davis’ recruitment began to take off, the offer he wanted to receive was the one from his hometown school.

“That’s a certified school to go to,” Davis said. “You have a future there no matter what, whether it’s football or business. I feel like that would be a really good school to go to. And then it’s home as well. If I’m missing family, I can come down and see my parents. I feel you’re solidified as the guy if you have the USC offer.”

The interaction that occurred last week with Jones, him talking with Davis’ family is one that will hold weight for the sophomore running back as his recruitment continues to pick up. Davis said if all continues to go right the Trojans are guaranteed to be in his top four.

Impact of USC Running Backs

Davis was at the Coliseum three times last fall and plans to return to USC in the spring. He got an up-close look at running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller that left him in awe of their skillset. Jordan’s path from junior college to major college football stands out for Davis and has increased his interest.

Like many running backs, Davis looks up to Reggie Bush, but there’s another USC legend he draws inspiration from and it’s 1981 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen. The former Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame running back is the player Davis enjoys watching highlights of on a regular basis and says that he is the player he's been compared to.

It’s an old school throwback but it’s the era of football the 6-foot-1, 215-pound local prospect most resonates with.

“I rather be compared to a Bo Jackson than a Derrick Henry," Davis said. "I rather it be a throwback because they played a little tougher. They did more crazier things like dragging people, stiff arming, trucking and things were more intense. When I hear the praise, it feels good because it means I’m doing what I have to.”

Staying Home in Southern California

Davis had a breakout season in 2025, rushing for 902 yards on 10.2 yards per carry and accounted for 20 total touchdowns.

And the most impressive part was doing against the schedule Centennial played this past fall. The Huskies played Trinity League powers Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and Servite, twice.

The interest will only continue to increase over the next couple of years for Davis but seeing a wave of recruits from Southern California decide to stay home and suit for the Cardinal and Gold is not going unnoticed.

“Just seeing all these kids from Mater Dei, Bosco, Oaks Christian staying home really shows me if I want to stay home I can," Davis said. "They’re still doing what they have to do, and USC is still that powerhouse school that can win games and go pretty far.”

Recruiting Interest and Offseason Plans

Davis has seen his recruitment take off as of late. He received up offers from Oregon, Stanford, Arizona this month. Utah offered on Feb. 1. Davis also picked up offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Washington and Texas Tech in the fall and is currently has an offer list of 16 schools.

An offer from Oregon caught his attention. Davis looks up to Ducks freshman running back Jordon Davison, a Mater Dei graduate. The two train together and have been around each other outside of football. Davis is growing into a similar build of 236-pound Davison

“He’s a freshman doing all these crazy things. I’m like that could be me one day too,” Davis said.

In addition to visiting USC, nothing has been officially set but other schools Davis plans on getting a look at include Cal, Stanford, Arizona, Oregon, Arizona State and Washington.

The Centennial running back will run track for the first time this spring, taking part in the 60 and 100-meter and possibly long jump. There’s a point of emphasis to improve his form and continue getting faster and work on his moves, while packing on weight for the fall.

