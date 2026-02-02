Early Prediction For USC Trojans' Starting Defense

The USC Trojans will be going through a bit of an overhaul of the defensive side of the ball this offseason. In addition to bringing in a new defensive coordinator, the Trojans also signed some key players that could crack the starting lineup.

Here's an early prediction for who will be in the Trojans' starting defense next season.

Interior Defensive Line: Jahkeem Stewart and Jide Abasiri

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans are bringing back a lot of talent along the defensive line, including three starters from a season ago. Jahkeem Stewart was a rotational piece as a true freshman last season. He came to Los Angeles as the crown jewel of their 2025 recruiting class and showed flashes of brilliance during his first collegiate season despite playing through a foot injury for most of the year.

Jide Abasiri will be a big part of USC's plans along their front seven. He is a potentially game-wrecking defensive tackle with great athleticism for the positon. Last season, Abasiri wasn't close to being an every-down player and yet, still posted 26 tackles along with 3.5 sacks.

Edge Rushers: Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford

In a big win for the Trojans, they were able to retain both of their starting edge rushers from a season ago. Bringing back both players allows USC's defensive line to have continuity, something that is vastly underappreicated in today's age of college football.

Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford didn't have gaudy numbers from last season, but they were still able to make some noise. During their first season as full-time starters, Shelby and Crawford led the team in sacks. The latter led the team with 5.5 sacks, while Shelby was right behind him with 4.5.

At the heart of every great defense is a great defensive line. The Trojans' coaching staff liked what they saw from their defensive trenches last season and were comfortable enough to run it back for 2026. It will be interesting to see if the move pays off.

Linebackers: Desman Stephens II and Deven Bryant

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) chases down the ballcarrier against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Trojans' linebackers room remained largely unaffected by any departures this offseason apart from Eric Gentry declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

USC did bring back Desman Stephens II and Jadyn Walker, two key contributors from last season. Both players were extremely raw in 2025 and it made sense considering they were redshirt freshmen. Now, they will be asked to take a big jump in their development as they are now set be among the leaders in the position group.

However, the Trojans also went out and acquired Washington transfer Deven Bryant through the transfer portal. USC didn't go after many transfers during this offseason, meaning the eight players they have signed are bound to make an impact. A 10-game starter, Bryant had 44 tackles for the Huskies this past season.

Bryant and Stephens would be an upgrade from what USC had last season in terms of physciality and toughness. It's up to newly-named defensive coordinator Gary Patterson to scheme them into the right position.

Cornerbacks: Marcelles Williams and Jontez Williams

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest question marks entering the offseason was how would USC address the secondary. They did just that by retaining key pieces in Marcelles Williams and Prophet Brown but also went out and signed Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams.

The No. 2 cornerback in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings, Williams could be a true No. 1 corner for the Trojans if he has fully recovered from a season-ending knee injury he sustained in 2025. Williams was second team All-Big 12 in 2024 for the Cyclones.

Marcelles Williams had an up-and-down year in the backend of the Trojans' defense, but that is to be expected of a young corner who was facing the Big Ten's top wide receivers on a weekly basis. With a season of experience under his belt, Williams should be much more improved after posting 41 tackles and four pass deflections last season.

Safeties: Christian Pierce and Alex Graham

After losing arguably one of the top safety duos in the country last year in Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey to draft declarations, USC will have to come up with an entirely fresh group in 2026.

Christian Pierce is almost guaranteed a starting job after finsihing as the Trojans' third-leading tackler a season ago. He had 64 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception as he mixed into the starting lineup late into the year.

After suffering a preseason injury that took away a chunk of his true freshman season, Graham was one of the better underclassmen to garner serious playing time for the Trojans. He started the final two games of the season at nickelback, but his natural playing positon is safety. With Ramsey and Fitzgerald gone, it allows Graham the perfect opportunity to earn a starting gig.

He will have to battle with Kennedy Urlacher, who also played a significant amount of snaps in a reserve role in 2025. Urlacher is the veteran, but Graham has the potential to be a truly special player.

