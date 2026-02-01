One Underrated Position on USC's Roster Deserves More Attention

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 with room for improvement and a renewed roster that provides opportunity, despite a difficult schedule ahead. The Trojans now have to address key position groups after key starters departed for the NFL Draft, or were simply out of eligibilty.

While the buzz with newly hired defensive coordinator Gary Patterson fuels the hype around the Trojans defense next season, USC's running back room has a brand new look that should excite Trojan fans.

USC Trojans Running Back Room Can Be Elite

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Trojans' running back unit was one of the position groups struck by injury, when both starting running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders went down with season-ending injuries in October. Their absence set the stage for running back King Miller, who was originally fourth on the depth chart, and immediately bolstered USC's run game. The opportunity to exceed expectations comes with USC's 2026 schedule, who will have to face powerful run defenses like Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State.

What USC returns now is a healthy Jordan and a back like Miller, who also spent last season as a walk-on and now has a season of Big Ten competition under his belt, creating a force for the Trojans run game. In eight games, Miller notched 972 rushing yards on 152 carries and eight touchdowns.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Jordan showed promising flashes early before his injury, and was very much on track to crack 1,000 rushing yards if he had not gotten hurt. Through six games, Jordan recorded 576 yards on 88 carries and five touchdowns. The transfer running back from Hutchinson Community College was the No. 1 JUCO running back from the portal last season.

USC's Offensive Outlook

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although some of USC's offensive weapons are off the to the NFL Draft, like tight end Lake McRee and wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, Riley returns quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receiver Tanook Hines, and his full starting offensive line.

The Trojans reeled in the No. 1 2026 recruiting class this year, featuring a variety of defensive and offensive weapons. Offensively, the Trojans brought in five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, four-star wide receivers Luc Weaver, Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, rankings per On3.

The transfer portal class includes former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson and former Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft. While their are key holes to fill like tight ends and two new starting receivers, the Trojans offensive talent allow Riley to create one of the Big Ten's most explosive offenses.

USC put together one of the conference’s most complete offenses, powered by a balanced attack through the air with Lemon and Lane, and on the ground with Miller. That foundation positions the Trojans for another season of dual-threat attack in 2026. But with two College Football Playoff teams on the schedule and a road trip to the defending national champions, Lincoln Riley’s fifth season comes with real urgency, and the pressure to secure a CFP berth.

