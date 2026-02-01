Predicting the USC Trojans' Offensive Depth Chart for Next Season

The USC Trojans retained a good portion of their offense's starting 11 from last season. They are also bringing in a couple of new faces that will make an instant impact in the Trojans' starting lineup.

Here's a prediction of who the Trojans will trot out for their starting offense next season.

Quarterback: Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most obvious pick to start for the Trojans next season is Jayden Maiava at quarterback. He will be a Heisman Trrophy contender in 2026 after throwing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns last year.

Maiava's backup from last season, Husan Longstreet, entered the transfer portal over the offseason and landed with LSU. With Longstreet out of the picture, it gives Maiava one less thing to worry about as he navigates his second offseason as the Trojans' starter.

Not only will Maiava be ranked in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the Big Ten next season, but he has a chance to enter the national spotlight with a big year in 2026.

Running Back: Waymond Jordan

Another returning key contributor from last season, Waymond Jordan didn't finish the year as the Trojans' starting running back following a season-ending ankle injury he sustained in the Oct. 11 win over Michigan.

The talented JUCO product gambled on himself and spurned the 2026 NFL Draft for one more year at USC.

Jordan is not guaranteed the starting job and will have to compete with King Miller for carries, but he showed a lot of promise last season as the Trojans' lead back. Prior to his injury, Jordan ran for 576 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries in six games.

Wide Receivers: Terrell Anderson, Tanook Hines, and Boobie Feaster

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The position group that was hit the hardest by injuries, the Trojans will see a bunch of new faces in the wide receiver room. Tanook Hines will be the lone returning starter from a room that featured Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, arguably the best wide receiver duo in college football last year. He was a true freshman that made his mark as the Trojans No. 3 wide receiver.

USC added Terrell Anderson via the transfer portal. An NC State transfer, Anderson was ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 39 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings. He caught 35 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolfpack in 2025. Anderson was among the first transfers to sign with the Trojans once the portal cycle opened.

Boobie Feaster was a four-star signee from their 2026 recruiting class. Although he wasn't the highest-ranked wide receiver USC brought in, Feaster has the size and athleticism to make an impact in his first year. Feaster was listed as the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 69 player in the country.

Tight End: Mark Bowman

The Trojans will be looking for a new starting tight end after offensive mainstay Lake McRee declared for the upcoming NFL draft.

One of the highest-regarded tight end prospects in the last decade, Mark Bowman comes to USC with high expectations. Ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, Bowman will compete with JUCO transfer Josiah Jefferson and Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft for the starting gig.

Despite his youth, Bowman brings serious talent to the position anc will could develop into a top target in USC's pass attack, something the Trojans haven't seen from the tight end position in a long time.

Offensive Tackles: Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A couple of returning starters from last season, Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu are expected to slide into the two offensive tackle spots, but not without some pressure from five-star signee Keenyi Pepe. He is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

With Tobias Raymond kicking down to guard, it leaves the Trojans' tackle spot a bit thin in terms of experienced depth.

After redshirting this past season, redshirt freshmen Aaron Dunn and Elijah Vaikona will provide a bit of depth, but neither player has seen a significant amount of snaps. That means Paige and Tauanuu will need to step up in a big way or else the Trojans could be in trouble.

Offensive Guards: Tobias Raymond and Alani Noa

Along the interior of the offensive line, Raymond and Alani Noa will give the Trojans even more stability in the trenches.

Noa and Raymond are returnees from last season and both saw extensive action. By bringing back both players along with Paige and Tauanuu, it gives USC enough continuity along the offensive line that they shouldn’t skip a beat from last year.

Center: Killian O'Connor

Another starter from last season, O'Connor's return was expected following J'Onre Reed's eligbility expiring.

O'Connor has had quite the story during his time at USC. Going from walk-on to starting center for the Trojans. He beat out Reed, who transferred in from Syracuse to play center, during fall camp. However, he battled injuries for parts of the year, which limited him late in the season.

Fully healthy and facing virtually no competition apart from four-star signee Breck Kolojay, the starting center spot in O'Connor's to lose entering spring practices.

