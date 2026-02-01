Los Angeles Rams Linked to USC Trojans in Upcoming NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams own two first round picks in April’s NFL Draft and have an opportunity to strengthen its roster with a pair of impact rookies. They also have the No. 61 pick.

One position the Rams will look to address is receiver and there’s two that played less than 10 miles from SoFi Stadium.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Because of a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of last year’s draft, the Rams' first pick is at No. 13, which puts them in position to target USC Trojans receiver Makai Lemon.

Lemon saw his stock skyrocket throughout the fall. After a breakout sophomore season, Lemon returned this past season and was even better. He won the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to best receiver in college football and earned Unanimous All-American honors.

The Southern California native is one of the consensus top prospects in the draft. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Rams taking Lemon in his first mock draft and the first receiver off the board.

Lemon would be a luxury for a team that already has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua, a First Team All-Pro, led the NFL in receptions and ranked second in receiving yards in 2025, while Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns.

Soon to be 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford has shown no indication that he intends to hang up his cleats. The Rams fell short in the NFC Championship this season and adding someone like Lemon could certainly increase the likelihood of them get back.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If there’s a coach that can maximize Lemon's versatility, it’s Sean McVay. The Trojans receiver is a better blocker than he is given credit for and the pass-catchers in McVay’s offense are a huge part of the run game.

There are a consensus top three receivers in the draft with Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. A strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine from Lemon later this month will help separate himself from the pack.

Target Ja'Kobi Lane on Day Two

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Los Angeles could also wait entirely and invest its first couple of picks on the defensive side of the ball. USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is projected as a late day two pick. Lane would give Stafford a big framed receiver and another red zone threat.

Adams played well this past season, adding to his Hall of Fame resume. But he’s also 33 years old and will turn 34 next December. He’s battled injuries the past few seasons, so the Rams have to think about the future of its receiver room.

Lemon and Lane will both be 22 at the start of the 2026 season. Playing in Los Angeles would keep Lemon at home, and Lane, who is from Arizona, on the West Coast.

On the field, learning from a future Hall of Famer and an All-Pro is rare. But also catching passes from Stafford in McVay’s offense is a golden ticket.

