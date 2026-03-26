Three More California Recruits Could Follow Danny Lang To USC

The USC Trojans added another recruit to their 2027 class when they beat out Oregon and Ohio State for four-star cornerback Danny Lang. Out of the Trojans' six commits in their 2027 class, Lang becomes the fifth player from California. Four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington was considered an in-state recruit at the time of his commitment before he transferred to an out of state school.

Here are three more in-state prospects that the Trojans should add to their 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star safety Gavin Williams

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The third highest-ranked uncommitted player in California according to 247Sports' rankings, four-star safety Gavin Williams has seen his recruitment skyrocket over the past year. He is currently ranked as the No. 6 safety and No. 86 player in the country.

It won't be easy for the Trojans to land Williams. He has offers from nearly all the top schools in the country like Oklahoma, Miami, and Notre Dame.

USC has an official visit scheduled with Williams on June 12. In addition to visiting the Trojans, he will be making his way to UCLA, Washington, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M for official visits this summer. The Trojans have the second-to-last visit scheduled with Williams as Notre Dame will be the final team that he officially visits.

Four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The lone player that is currently committed to another program, four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder is pledged to Oregon. The Ducks made an early push to secure his commitment early in the cycle, but USC has been doing their due diligence on the top in-state offensive lineman according to 247Sports' rankings. He checks in as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 81 player in the country.

Interestingly enough, Fielder earned an offer from the Trojans after committing to Oregon. He committed to the Ducks on Feb. 1 and got offered by USC on Feb. 24. After getting offered, he took an unofficial visit to the Trojans on March 6. Fielder's visit to Los Angeles

Considering how quickly USC has been moving to make an impression on Fielder despite showing up late to his recruitment, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Trojans get another visit before he officially signs.

Four-star cornerback Duvay Williams

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the Trojans' top cornerback targets in the 2027 cycle for quite some time, four-star cornerback Duvay Williams was offered by the Trojans on Feb. 3, 2024. Out of his 42 offers, USC was Williams' No. 6 offer. The Trojans weren't afraid to show off their interest in the in-state recruit and it's paid off. The 247Sports Staff Projection put in a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Trojans landing Williams.

Williams could be exactly what the Trojans need to add to their elite defensive back class. USC holds commitments from three defensive back recruits in five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, Washington, and Lang, the potential addition of Williams could make it a truly special class full of the top in-state defensive backs.

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