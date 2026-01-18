USC Trojans Recruit Aaryn Washington Transfers to Prominent Florida High School

Four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Aaryn Washington is transferring from Mater Dei (Calif.) to IMG Academy (Fla.) for his senior season.

Washington trades in one prominent high school for another to prepare for the next chapter in his life. The transfer is an early signal that Washington will definitely be an early enrollee.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC signed two recruits from IMG in the 2026 cycle in five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star IOL Breck Kolojay. And four from Washington's previous school in five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

Washington, the No. 51 overall recruit and No. 8 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Rankings, became the Trojans first commit in the 2027 cycle when he announced pledge at the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10.

The highly coveted defensive back chose USC over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Nebraska, and Washington. He made was asked on the broadcast about what he sees in his future at USC and he responded,“Natty, that’s all I got to say.”

Southern Cal finished with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle and Washington has them off to a great start in the 2027 cycle.

As a sophomore in 2024, Washington recorded three interceptions playing for the No. 1 ranked high school team in the country. He missed a majority of his junior season with a lingering lower body injury.

Washington can thrive on the outside or at the nickel spot. He possesses excellent instincts in zone coverage with his tremendous instincts.

2027 Defensive Back Targets

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Washington was a high priority target for the Trojans and they have zeroed in on several others in Southern California.

His former teammate, Mater Dei four-star cornerback Danny Lang has an upcoming visit at USC. Lang is no rush to make a commitment. He doesn’t plan on making a decision until his birthday in the summer.

He and Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams competed in the Navy All-American Bowl with Washington earlier this month. USC has long been considered the favorite to land both.

The Trojans restored their recruiting pipeline with Mater Dei and have been working to do the same with Serra, a school that has produced recent USC legends such as cornerback Adoree Jackson and receiver Marqise Lee, and several other key contributors over the years.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

San Diego (Calif.) five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Damien (Calif.) four-star Gavin Williams are the two safeties that sit atop the Trojans recruiting board.

Fa’alave-Johnson is rated as the No. 1 safety in the 247Sports Rankings, but there might not be a better pure athlete in the 2027 class. He also stars on offense at running back and wide receiver. Fa’alave-Johnson is incredibly dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Williams is highly coveted prospect in the SEC and Big Ten. The four-star had a busy fall, visiting multiple schools, but he was at the Coliseum three times this past season.

