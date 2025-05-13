All Trojans

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Trending For 5-Star Defensive Back Recruit Duvay Williams

The USC Trojans have been heavily pursuing 2027 five-star defensive back Duvay Williams. USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden are leading the way in Williams' recruitment, who are among the early leaders for the California native.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks out of the tunnel for warmups before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are rolling on the recruiting front. USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden has the Men of Troy with the top recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. With momentum building, the Trojans have began keying in on a few of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

USC has been recently trending up for one of the best defensive backs in the 2027 class, five-star defensive back Duvay Williams.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Williams spoke with On3 about his relationship with Bowden and Riley and how it impacts his feelings towards the Trojans. USC is currently battling it out with Texas A&M and Georgia for Williams' services.

“I was talking to the general manager, Chad Bowden, not too long ago and he wants me to set it off for USC’s 2027 class,” Williams said. “Lincoln Riley is excited about me. They have something in store for me.” 

The No. 2 cornerback and No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams said that his interest in USC goes beyond the football field.

“I like how they do things with their players on and off the field,” Williams said. “Education is important to me and USC is one of the top academic schools in the country…Then, USC is USC. All the legends go there. It’s right in my backyard, so why not?”

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said Williams could be the best defensive back in the cycle when it's all said and done.

"Williams is one of the nation's top defensive back prospects and on the short list when talking about the top overall corner in the ’27 class. At corner, he uses his length, quick feet and natural cover instincts to shadow an opposing receiver all over the field. He's a physical player with a nice edge in his game and has been a national recruit since he was a freshman," Biggins said.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has been recruiting the defensive back position with success thanks to secondary coach Doug Belk, who's ranked as the top recruiter in the country according to 247Sports. Belk has been credited with six commitments in the 2026 recruiting class including their trio of four-star cornerbacks in RJ Sermons, Brandon Lockhart, and Elbert Hill.

Williams is among the priority targets the Trojans have in the 2027 recruiting class. Among the in-state recruits the Trojans have been pursuing are Williams, four-star defensive lineman George Toia, and four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson.

If the Trojans can kick off their 2027 recruiting class with a player as talented as Williams, it could bode well for the future of the class. In the 2026 recruiting class, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin was among the earlier commits in the class, which provided a legit blue-chipper and foundation for the Trojans.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

