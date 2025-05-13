USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Trending For 5-Star Defensive Back Recruit Duvay Williams
The USC Trojans are rolling on the recruiting front. USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden has the Men of Troy with the top recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. With momentum building, the Trojans have began keying in on a few of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
USC has been recently trending up for one of the best defensive backs in the 2027 class, five-star defensive back Duvay Williams.
Williams spoke with On3 about his relationship with Bowden and Riley and how it impacts his feelings towards the Trojans. USC is currently battling it out with Texas A&M and Georgia for Williams' services.
“I was talking to the general manager, Chad Bowden, not too long ago and he wants me to set it off for USC’s 2027 class,” Williams said. “Lincoln Riley is excited about me. They have something in store for me.”
The No. 2 cornerback and No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams said that his interest in USC goes beyond the football field.
“I like how they do things with their players on and off the field,” Williams said. “Education is important to me and USC is one of the top academic schools in the country…Then, USC is USC. All the legends go there. It’s right in my backyard, so why not?”
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said Williams could be the best defensive back in the cycle when it's all said and done.
"Williams is one of the nation's top defensive back prospects and on the short list when talking about the top overall corner in the ’27 class. At corner, he uses his length, quick feet and natural cover instincts to shadow an opposing receiver all over the field. He's a physical player with a nice edge in his game and has been a national recruit since he was a freshman," Biggins said.
USC has been recruiting the defensive back position with success thanks to secondary coach Doug Belk, who's ranked as the top recruiter in the country according to 247Sports. Belk has been credited with six commitments in the 2026 recruiting class including their trio of four-star cornerbacks in RJ Sermons, Brandon Lockhart, and Elbert Hill.
Williams is among the priority targets the Trojans have in the 2027 recruiting class. Among the in-state recruits the Trojans have been pursuing are Williams, four-star defensive lineman George Toia, and four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson.
If the Trojans can kick off their 2027 recruiting class with a player as talented as Williams, it could bode well for the future of the class. In the 2026 recruiting class, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin was among the earlier commits in the class, which provided a legit blue-chipper and foundation for the Trojans.