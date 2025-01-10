California Wildfires: Former USC Trojans' Miller Moss Loses Family Home, Heartfelt Message
Southern California is being hit with multiple wildfires that are spreading at a quick rate. Thousands have had to evacuate their homes and many have lost their homes entirely, including former USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss’ family.
Moss is a California local who played high school football in Mission Hills. He grew up in Pacific Palisades, and the Palisades Fire has burned over 20,000 acres. Moss took to Twitter on Jan. 9 to reveal that his family’s home had been destroyed.
“I was born and raised in Pacific Palisades,” Moss wrote. “This town was my home, neighborhood, and community for the first 18 years of my life. My family’s home, my grandmother’s home, as well as countless friends’ homes have been reduced to ash and rubble.”
Moss acknowledged that this is a tough reality that California citizens have to suffer from. Though people were able to evacuate, homes have been destroyed. This has been one of the most catastrophic events in history for the region, and firefighters are still pushing to contain and put the flame out.
“It is the unfortunate reality that regardless of political identity, we have been systemically and universally failed by our present leadership. To say that is not to align yourself on either side of a political spectrum, but to render an objective assessment of what has transpired,” Moss wrote.
Though Moss transferred out of USC in Dec., California is still his home. He has a love for the state and believes Palisades and the rest of California will recover from this.
“I know the community I grew up in, and have every belief that the Palisades will rise up in the face of unfathomable heartache and destruction,” Moss wrote. “I will be putting some things together in the coming days to help with the relief effort; any and all help is welcomed with open arms.”
Moss became a starter for USC as a junior. He sat behind former USC quarterback Caleb Williams for two seasons before earning the starting position. Moss passed for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns this season before USC coach Lincoln Riley made a switch at quarterback.
Moss announced on Dec. 2 that he would enter the transfer portal as a graduate student.
“Being a USC Trojan was a lifelong dream of mine. Putting on the cardinal and gold and competing on behalf of my teammates and school is something I will forever take pride in," Moss wrote. “I poured everything into this - body, heart, mind, and soul.”
On Dec. 14, Moss announced his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals. Though he may not be playing in Southern California, he will always have ties to the area.
Other former USC Trojans have shared messages about the wildfires such as former quarterback Matt Leinart.
“Seeing all the fires happening in Southern California. Please stay safe out there,” Leinart wrote in a post. “We know so many people affected by the fire. It truly is so heartbreaking. Complete devastation. Thinking of you all.”
