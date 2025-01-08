Meet USC Trojans Revamped Quarterback Room: Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet, Sam Huard
The USC Trojans are looking at nearly an entirely new quarterback room heading into the 2025 season. The Trojans are replacing two out of three scholarships quarterbacks from 2024. USC head coach Lincoln Riley will have to work some of his quarterback guru magic to get the most out of his quarterback room.
The Trojans are bringing in a freshman gunslinger and a seasoned veteran to help fill in their quarterback room.
Riley utilized the transfer portal to pick up the Trojans' projected third string quarterback in Sam Huard.
Huard comes from Utah and is making his third transfer after originally signing with Washington out of high school. He spent one year with the Huskies before transferring to Cal Poly. He spent another year at Cal Poly, then entered the portal again for the second time and headed to Utah. Huard was a five-star prospect coming out of high school.
USC got their presumed backup quarterback from the high school ranks. The Trojans signed five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet after getting him to flip from Texas A&M on Nov. 17 before he ultimately signed with USC on Dec. 4. Longstreet slots in to be the backup to starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, but will figure to push Maiava for the starting job during spring and summer practices with a good showing.
USC saw their 2023 season-opener starting quarterback Miller Moss hit the transfer portal after he was benched for the last three games of the regular season. Through nine games of play, Moss threw for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. Despite the positive statline, Moss was at the helm when the Trojans suffered through some tough losses, as he sat with a record of 4-5 before getting benched in favor Jayden Maiava. Moss ended up hitting the portal at the end of the regular season and landed at Louisville after visiting a couple of schools. The signs are pointing to Moss being the starter for the Cardinals in 2025.
The Trojans also saw third-string quarterback Jake Jensen hit the transfer portal at the end of the regular season. Jensen saw minimal action in 2024, registering only one carry during USC's 49-35 loss to Notre Dame in the season finale. The junior quarterback entered the portal at the conclusion of the regular season like Moss. He quickly found his home a short time later when he signed with Montana. Jensen will get a fair chance to compete for the starting job with the Grizzlies in 2025.
