USC Trojans Land Transfer Portal Quarterback Sam Huard, Former 5-Star Recruit

The USC Trojans had added former Washington, Cal Poly, and Utah quarterback Sam Huard from the transfer portal. Huard was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021.

Cory Pappas

Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) throws during pregame warmups against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have landed quarterback Sam Huard in the transfer portal per Brandon Huffman of 247sports. USC will be the fourth different landing spot for Huard. He was at Washington from 2021 to 2022, Cal Poly in 2023, and Utah in 2024. 

Despite being in college for four seasons with three different schools, Huard has not played very much. His best season was in 2023 with Cal Poly, where he threw for 2,205 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He did not see the field at all with Utah after undergoing season ending surgery. 

Huard is the nephew of current Trojans quarterback coach Luke Huard.

Sam Huard Commits to USC

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) passes against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Coming of out high school, Sam Huard was considered to be one of the best prospects in the country. He was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2021 per 247sports. Now in 2025, Huard is transferring to his fourth different school in five years. 

This go around, Huard is rated as a three-star transfer and ranked as the No. 75 quarterback in the transfer portal. Will USC be a place that Huard is able to turn his career back around and look like the high touted recruit he once was?

Huard will most likely be the No. 3 quarterback on the Trojans depth chart in 2025 behind Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet. Maiava finished the 2024 season as the starter after the benching of Miller Moss. Longstreet is an incoming five-star freshman in the class of 2025. 

Huard has two years left of college eligibility. 

Trojans Hitting the Transfer Portal

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggie
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have been decimated by the transfer portal. A total of 21 players from the 2024 team have entered the portal. Huard is only the seventh player to transfer to USC.  

2025 is going to be a massive year for coach Lincoln Riley. USC has taken a step back in each of the past two season under Riley. After he took over in 2022 and went 11-3, the Trojans went 8-5 in 2023 and 7-6 in 2024.

Being a member of the Big Ten will not make things easier. The Big Ten is making a case that thye are ther best conference in college football. Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Indiana all made the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Some notable opponents on USC's 2025 schedule are the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, and Illinois Fighting Illini.

