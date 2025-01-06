USC Trojans Sign Transfer Kevin Longstreet From Texas A&M: Joins Brother, 5-Star Quarterback Husan
The Texas A&M Aggies have had 20 players enter the transfer portal, including freshman defensive back Kevin Longstreet, brother of USC Trojans five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Kevin will join his brother Husan to play for USC coach Lincoln Riley for the 2025 football season, according to On3.
Kevin Longstreet grew up in Inglewood, CA less than 10 miles away from USC's campus. The draw back to his home state to play college football with his brother is an obvious big pull. Kevin did not record any defensive stats as a freshman with Texas A&M. Kevin is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds and was originally committed to play for Louisville.
Husan Longstreet was committed to play quarterback at Texas A&M, before flipping his commitment to USC earlier in the cycle.
"I'm really appreciate to be a part of the Trojan family, like coach (Lincoln) Riley and coach (Luke) Huard told me, once I come in it's a business," Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "We have to grind and put the city back where it was, put USC back where it was and that's just the goal for this class."
What is the real goal for Longstreet, who's arm ranks strongest in the 2025 recruiting class?
"Just growing up in California, everywhere you look it's the pride of USC," Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "It's time to put USC back to where it was and go get that national championship."
USC had 21 players enter the transfer portal and Longstreet is their seventh addition. USC's 2025 transfer portal class currently ranks No. 68 best in the nation and includes cornerback DJ Harvey (San José State), running back Eli Sanders (New Mexico), offensive lineman DJ Wingfield (Purdue), kicker Caden Chittenden (UNLV), and defensive linemen Keeshawn Silver (Kentucky) and Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia).
The 7-6 USC Trojans played in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the 8-5 Texas A&M Aggies and coach Mike Elko on Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. The Trojans beat the Aggies 35-31, to end the season on a high note.
As for the incoming recruiting class, Longstreet is encouraged about the priorities of his fellow USC signees.
"I think this recruiting class is something really special, Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "I feel like everyone going to USC is going to USC for a reason. Every time I talk to a recruit it's not about outside sources, they're all about ball. I feel like that's going to be something big in the program."
... And now his brother Kevin will join the incoming Trojans who are determined to put USC back in college football relevancy.
