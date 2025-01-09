USC Trojans Matt Leinart Shares Message Regarding Los Angeles Wildfires
There have been massive wildfires throughout the areas surrounding Los Angeles. With the powerful winds, the fire is spreading at a quick rate and is difficult to contain. There has been an evacuation warning for multiple areas, including Pasadena, the home of the Rose Bowl Stadium.
The wildfires have destroyed over 1,000 structures including homes, forcing evacuations in multiple areas in southern California.
Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart has posted multiple messages on Twitter about the wildfires that have affected so many.
“Seeing all the fires happening in Southern California. Please stay safe out there,” Leinart wrote in a post. “Seeing all the videos of the fires going on is heartbreaking.”
Though Leinart is fortunately not in the area, he knows many there. The former Trojan sent a heartfelt message to the people who have been affected by the fires.
“We know so many people affected by the fire. It truly is so heartbreaking. Complete devastation. Thinking of you all,” Leinart continued.
Leinart’s tweet did not come long after the report by the Associated Press that the fires were reaching the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl is one of college football’s most famous venues. It is known as “The Grandaddy of Them All.” With how loved the venue is, there has been a recent debate on whether or not the College Football National Championship should be played there.
“At least four separate blazes were burning in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, home of the famed Rose Parade,” the Associated Press reported.
MORE: USC Trojans Sign Transfer Kevin Longstreet From Texas A&M, QB Husan's Brother
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Visits 5-Star Brandon Arrington at Mount Miguel
MORE: USC Trojans Land Transfer Portal Quarterback Sam Huard, Former 5-Star Recruit
The USC Trojans have appeared in 33 Rose Bowls. The Trojans have a 25-8 record through their appearances. The record does not include one appearance and one loss taken away fur to an NCAA penalty. They have won the most Rose Bowls in college football history, playing there for four consecutive bowls, twice. The Trojans are the only team to win three consecutive Rose Bowls.
The last time USC made an appearance in the Rose Bowl was in 2016 when they defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 52-49. Their first appearance was in 1923 when they also defeated Penn State.
Leinart, the former Heisman-winning quarterback played in the Rose Bowl during the 2003 season. He earned Rose Bowl MVP after throwing for 327 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also caught a 15-yard reverse pass for a touchdown.
The devastating fires come just one week since the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes faced off in the Rose Bowl. The stadium will be monitored during this situation. Firefighters are still trying to control the fire, preparing for more days to come. California is currently struggling with a lack of water sources.
On Jan. 13, the Los Angeles Rams are set to host former USC quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. If the Rams cannot host the wild card game at SoFi Stadium, the NFL does have a contingency plan in place. The game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona if the fires are still not contained by then.
MORE: USC Trojans Land Transfer Portal Running Back Waymond Jordan Over Ole Miss
MORE: USC Trojans Land Elite Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman DJ Wingfield From Purdue
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Leads Game-Winning Drive, Snaps 10-Game Losing Streak
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Land Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch Over Miami