Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams To Unveil Progress Under Ben Johnson At Training Camp?
With training camps beginning around the NFL, Chicago Bears fans are excited to get a glimpse of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and new coach Ben Johnson working together. Chicago's first public practice of training camp will take place on Friday, July 25, giving fans a chance to watch Williams prepare for the 2025 season.
Much has been made about the development of Williams under the leadership of Johnson, and the former USC Trojans quarterback is getting closer to being able to show off any improvements from the offseason.
With former Bears coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron fired mid-season in 2024, the Bears ultimately hired one of the hottest commodities in the coaching market in Johnson. Previously the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Johnson helped lead quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions to two consecutive playoff appearances.
As a result, many are excited to see if and how Johnson can help Williams reach his full potential.
Earlier in the offseason, ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported that Williams did not receive much assistance from Chicago's previous coaching staff when it came to studying film. The former Trojan clarified his feelings when he spoke to reporters in May:
“Learning ways to watch film and be more efficient, learning ways to pick up things better. So, that was a funny one that came out. It wasn't that I didn't know how to watch film, It was trying to figure out the best ways, most efficient ways so that I can watch film and gather more information, so that when I do go out there on game days. . . I can see it. I can react,” Williams said to the media.
During his time as a Trojan, Williams was considered a guarantee to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, years before the Bears ultimately selected him with the first pick in 2024. Williams won the Heisman Trophy working with USC coach Lincoln Riley, but he failed to lead his team to the College Football Playoff.
Can Johnson and Williams reach the team success that escaped the former Trojan during his time in Southern California?
In June, Bears wide receiver DJ Moore described some of the difference he's noticed in Williams when speaking to the media.
"A lot of growth," Moore said. "You can tell he is on his A-game every day because I know he probably gets it the most out of everybody because he's the quarterback and he wants to be perfect in himself and then the staff wants him to be perfect to lead this offense."
While perfection might be a lofty goal, the Bears have surrounded Williams with the offensive firepower to be successful. In addition to rebuilding the offensive line, the Bears drafted tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III.