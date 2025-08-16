Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Bonds with NFL Star Before Preseason Matchup
Week 3 of the NFL preseason is underway, and NFL Teams are going head-to-head with some of the best players in their position group, especially a former USC Trojan quarterback.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams greeted Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shortly before their preseason game in Chicago. The two have never met in regular season, but they met last preseason when Williams was a rookie.
Second Meeting for Allen and Williams
The Bears-Bills joint-practice on Halas Field spoke volumes for both Williams and Allen ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Williams was said to have a strong connection with wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is emerging as one of the Bear's most reliable wideouts. Allen was given a difficult releasing a pass from the Bear defensive unit.
Williams, entering year two as the Bears starting quarterback, made strides as a rookie despite Chicago's disappointing season.
In year one, Williams completed 3,541 pasing yards and 20 touchdowns. His promising numbers have lived up to his talent, but was difficult with multiple weaknesses on the Bears offense, including their offense line. Williams was sacked 68 times last season: the most sacks allowed in the NFL.
Prior to Williams' NFL debut, he was the glue that held the USC Trojans offense under coach Lincoln Riley. Williams broke numerous records with the Trojans including singe-season record for total offense (4,919 yards), passing yards (4,537) and touchdowns (42) in 2022. In 2023 he became the Trojans eighth Heisman Trophy winner and was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Although preseason games do not carry as much weight as the regular season, Williams has translated his rookie talent into his second season especially under new coach Ben Johnson, who is known for developing a powerful offense with his quarterback-wide receiver heavy coaching philosophy.
Bears Offense Can Thrive with New Additions, Receivers and Coach
The Bears offense boasts new and returning receivers in Odunze and DJ Moore, and adds tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III to the mix.
Loveland, the 10th overall pick from Michigan, has molded with the offense much quicker than anticipated and should be on the field for multiple snaps this season. The SEC receiving machine, Burden brings explosive energy and football IQ to the table and should pair well with Williams.
The Bills enter this week's preseason match with a 34-25 loss against the New York Giants under their belt, and look to find a victory on the road. However, the Bears cannot underestimate the Bills.
Buffalo boasts some new additions to their defensive unit from trades as well as the NFL Draft. They signed edge rusher Joey Bosa from the Los Angeles Chargers to boost the pass-rush, who joins Zadarius Smith and Greg Rousseau to add the pressure, something that Williams needs to be mindful of come Sunday's game.
Can Williams Handle the Pressure Johnson is Implementing?
Chicago fans and NFL Analysts have voiced concerns on whether William is able to handle the pressure Johnson is putting on him.
"Everybody knows Caleb has the talent and the weapons," NFL Analyst Kyle Brandt said on an episode of Good Morning Football. "But not everybody knows if he has the spine and if he has the balls to handle the pressure Ben Johnson's putting on him. I see that in Ben Johnson and I love it. It's exactly what Caleb needs."
What fans are anticipating is a solid matchup between an NFL MVP and Williams who brought in impressive numbers for the Bears quarterback room, and is shaping up to be a weapon under Johnson's offensive mind.