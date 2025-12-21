Why Caleb Williams' NFL Breakout Feels Inevitable

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is no stranger to comeback wins, and Chicago's latest victory over the Green Bay Packers has boosted the former USC Trojans star into the NFL MVP conversation.

According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Williams has the fourth-best odds (+7500) to win the MVP. Chicago is currently atop the NFC North at 11-4, and the Bears are primed for a playoff run under Williams and first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

Ahead of Williams are three quarterbacks: Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford (-250), New England's Drake Maye (+350), and Buffalo's Josh Allen (+425).

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams on His Viral Throw

Williams had a disappointing rookie year after being the No. 1 overall pick out of USC in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the former Trojan went viral for his game-winning touchdown throw in overtime on Saturday night. Williams found Chicago receiver DJ Moore for a 46-yard touchdown, and the pass was a stark reminder of Williams' arm talent.

"I knew it was good," Williams said when asked about the game-winning throw. "You got that belief, you got that confidence, you got that swagger as an offense. You practice well, you hit plays like that in practice. It was pretty identical to practice. When the play gets called and the moment comes up like that, it’s time to go hit it."

The Bears quarterback has made a few throws in recent weeks that have demonstrated his ceiling as a passer, but none were more clutch than the one to beat Green Bay. Known for his ability to extend plays and make off-platform throws, Williams looks more and more comfortable operating from the pocket.

On Saturday, Williams completed 19 of 34 pass attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Still not afraid to use his legs as a weapon, Williams added 30 rushing yards on three carries.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) high fives fans after their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Comeback Caleb Williams

Williams has a knack for comeback wins, a talent that can be sourced to his college days. Working with USC coach Lincoln Riley during their time at Oklahoma, Williams erased a 28-7 deficit against Texas to complete a historic comeback in the Red River Rivalry.

The Chicago quarterback spoke about how the Bears continue to win in comeback fashion.

"I think for us as an offense, I’ve said it many times. I think everybody kind of understands where we’re at in the game. I think everybody understands what we have to do, and we go out there and we execute. I think it comes down simply to that," Williams said.

"We work our tail off throughout the week, we work our tail off trying to get it going throughout the game. Those guys get paid over there. They’ve got great coaches, great defensive players, all these things, and I think they had a great plan coming in. . . We made adjustments, and I think the mindset was ‘Keep fighting, keep fighting,’ as we always do," he continued.

Caleb Williams' Continued Development

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Abigail Dollins / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Williams might be a long shot to actually come home with the NFL MVP in his second year in the league, his name being in the conversation is a drastic step forward from his rookie season. His talent out of college was undeniable as a winner of the Heisman Trophy, but Williams failed to reach the College Football Playoff during his time with USC.

The Trojans were on the cusp before losing to Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game. Williams finished the game with 363 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the losing effort as the Utes put up 47 points against USC's defense.

As the Bears continue to fight for playoff seeding, Chicago will face the San Francisco 49ers in week 17 before ending the season against the Detroit Lions.