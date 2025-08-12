Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Receives Surprising Ranking Among NFL Quarterbacks
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams enters his second season in the NFL with high expectations and is looking to improve his talents from a year ago. The former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and 2024 No. 1 overall pick is considered one of the NFL's rising stars at his position.
The Athletic recently released its NFL QB Tiers for the 2025 season, and Williams was a part of the list.
Williams enters this season with former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as his new coach and an improved offense, which is why there is pressure on Williams to have a breakout season.
What NFL QB Tier is Caleb in?
Williams was placed in the Tier 3 category of NFL quarterbacks by The Athletic as the 23rd-best quarterback in the league. The Bears quarterback ranked ahead of another young quarterback, Bryce Young from the Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins.
New England Patriots rookie quarterback ranked one spot above Williams at No. 22, and Bo Nix, who was in the same draft class as Caleb in 2024, tied for 20th with Sam Darnold. Other quarterbacks in the tier as Williams included Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, and Geno Smith.
What Voters said about Williams
League executives and 50 NFL coaches voted on five tiers of NFL quarterbacks. Entering the season, Williams' biggest challenge is his ability to play at a fast pace after taking 68 sacks last year, which was the third-most in NFL history in a single season. One NFL general manager expressed confidence about Williams' future.
"I think that will come in time," a GM said. "Maybe it is a little bit like Josh Allen early in his career, where he has so much good other stuff that you will live with some negative plays, and he gets more snaps under his belt, that part will come."
Despite his talent and bright future as the starting quarterback for the Bears, many voters also expressed concern about Williams. One NFL coach said it'll take Williams longer to progress than another young talent at his position, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"He is definitely a 1 talent," a head coach said. "I just think it's going to take him longer than Jayden Daniels. He is not playing fast right now. There is something there. His processing to me was alarming, watching the tape."
While many voters have their doubts about Williams, many aren't betting against him, especially with the addition of Ben Johnson as coach.
"He's very talented," another defensive coordinator said. "Ben is more under center. Caleb is more of a gun quarterback. That dynamic is going to be interesting to me. I would not be shocked if the kid plays well. Ben is good. He can adjust. I'm sure they will find a happy medium somewhere."
Williams Rookie Season with Chicago
In his rookie season with Chicago, Williams experienced many positive moments and growing pains. The Bears started out the season strong with a 4-2 record, but since the stunning Hail Mary loss to the Commanders, Chicago only won one game the rest of the season finishing with a 5-12 record.
Williams played in all 17 games in his rookie season, throwing for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a 62.5 completion percentage. He showed great potential in his first season with Chicago, setting a Bears franchise record with 4,030 total yards (passing and rushing). His six interceptions were also the fewest by a rookie in NFL history.